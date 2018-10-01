202
Road closures, outdoor viewing party set for Caps’ first home game of season

By Jack Pointer October 1, 2018 8:47 pm 10/01/2018 08:47pm
Even those who can't get inside to see history firsthand Wednesday night will still be able to celebrate outside during an outdoor viewing party at G and Seventh streets Northwest. (WTOP/Dave Dildine, file)

WASHINGTON — The Caps are poised to start their 2018-2019 season, which means it’s time to raise the Stanley Cup Champions banner at Capital One Arena.

And even those who can’t get inside to see the history firsthand Wednesday night will still be able to celebrate outside during an outdoor viewing party at G and Seventh streets in Northwest D.C. The outdoor video board will show both the ceremony and the game against the Boston Bruins.

(The Boston Bruins, it should be noted, are not the defending Stanley Cup champions.)

A “Rock the Red Carpet” event is set for 4 p.m. and will go until 5:30 p.m. The pregame ceremony starts at 7 p.m. See more info about the event here.

As a result, the District has announced street closures and parking restrictions during the festivities. (Information is subject to change.)

Traffic restrictions from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.:

  • F Street from Sixth to Seventh streets Northwest (2:30–10:30 p.m.)
  • G Street from Seventh to Ninth streets Northwest (accessible only to local residents and monthly parking pass holders)
  • Eighth Street from G to H streets Northwest

No parking from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.:

  • On G Street Northwest between Seventh and Ninth streets
  • On F Street Northwest between Sixth and Ninth streets
  • On Seventh, between E and H streets

