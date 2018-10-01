Road closures, outdoor viewing party set for Caps’ first home game of season

The Washington Capitals are hosting their first home game of the season at the Capital One Arena. Festivities include an outdoor viewing party. As a result, the District has announced street closures and parking restrictions during the festivities.

WASHINGTON — The Caps are poised to start their 2018-2019 season, which means it’s time to raise the Stanley Cup Champions banner at Capital One Arena.

And even those who can’t get inside to see the history firsthand Wednesday night will still be able to celebrate outside during an outdoor viewing party at G and Seventh streets in Northwest D.C. The outdoor video board will show both the ceremony and the game against the Boston Bruins.

(The Boston Bruins, it should be noted, are not the defending Stanley Cup champions.)

A “Rock the Red Carpet” event is set for 4 p.m. and will go until 5:30 p.m. The pregame ceremony starts at 7 p.m. See more info about the event here.

As a result, the District has announced street closures and parking restrictions during the festivities. (Information is subject to change.)

Traffic restrictions from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.:

F Street from Sixth to Seventh streets Northwest (2:30–10:30 p.m.)

G Street from Seventh to Ninth streets Northwest (accessible only to local residents and monthly parking pass holders)

Eighth Street from G to H streets Northwest

No parking from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.:

On G Street Northwest between Seventh and Ninth streets

On F Street Northwest between Sixth and Ninth streets

On Seventh, between E and H streets

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.