RGIII, QB turned analyst, sells Loudoun County home

Robert Griffin III has finally unloaded his Loudoun County home, nine years after he was drafted by the Washington Football Team and six years since he last played a game for the franchise.

The Creighton Farms Drive property sold Sept. 13 for $2.825 million to Richard and Loretta Addi, according to public records. Bill Davis of Century 21 New Millennium represented the buyer and seller, according to various listing sites. Griffin, the WFT’s 2012 first-round draft pick and former starting quarterback, first put the home on the market in April 2016, a month after he was released by the team.

The stone-and-brick home spans 8,000 square feet and sits on 3-plus acres within the gated Creighton Farms development. The property includes four bedrooms, five full-baths and two half-baths, three-car garage, butler’s pantry, elevator, game room, private stone wine-tasting room, home-theater room, heated pool with waterfall and hot tub, a finished pool house and a flagstone patio with wall seating.

