Boat rental app sees Maryland growth as sharing economy becomes more popular

More Marylanders this summer are taking advantage of an online marketplace that allows users to rent boats, charter sailing tours, take out kayaks and more.

GetMyBoat is growing its presence in Maryland with nearly 170 boating and cruising options currently available in the state, according to a search on the rental website earlier this week.

The company allows individual boat owners or companies to list their water vessels for rent, with or without a captain, and includes various experiences, such as fishing, sailing lessons, a catered lunch, a simple cruise, tours and more. Costs range from $10 per hour for kayaks to more than $2,000 a day to charter a 44-foot catamaran that fits 12 people.

Head of marketing for the company, Val Streif, said GetMyBoat has been doing more targeted advertising recently in places such as Annapolis, Baltimore and Potomac, where they’ve seen an increase in demand from both renters and boat owners.

The service launched in Maryland around 2016, she said, but…