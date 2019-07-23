The first Goddard preschool in D.C. is ready to open

The newest addition is located half a mile from the L’Enfant Plaza and Waterfront-SEU Metro stations.

The play-based Goddard School is ready to open its first location in the District.

The school is located at the corner of Seventh and Eye streets SW, across the street from The Wharf. Goddard Systems Inc. has franchised over 500 preschools in 36 states, with 21 of those in Greater Washington catering to children ages six weeks to six years. The newest addition is located half a mile from the L’Enfant Plaza and Waterfront-SEU Metro stations.

The 7,700-square-foot preschool, opening officially July 29, has a 116-student capacity. So far, 13 teachers have been hired to begin next week, but the school is currently hiring in anticipation of opening additional classrooms in the coming months.

The center will be run by Taylor Pope, his mother Anne Pope, and his grandfather Don O’Brian. The trio owns three Goddard Schools, with the other two located in Chesapeake, Virginia, and Virginia Beach.

The Goddard School, launched just over 30 years ago, has more than 65,000 students enrolled…