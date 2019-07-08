Grosso calls on Evans to resign from D.C. Council

At-Large Council member David Grosso is calling on fellow D.C. Councilman Jack Evans to resign from his post.

Grosso, I-At large, is the first council member to call on Evans to step down after an investigation uncovered ethics violations in his role as Metro chairman. In a statement issued Monday, Grosso said a Sunday report from The Washington Post questioning the relationship between Evans and a lobbyist connected to the contractor for the city’s lottery and sports betting program further eroded his trust in Evans.

“I believe the public trust in Councilmember Evans is irreparable and it is in the best interest of the Council and the residents of the District of Columbia that Jack Evans resign as the Ward 2 Councilmember,” Grosso wrote in a statement. “Short of that, I will be offering an amendment that would also remove him from all committees until the conclusion of this investigation.”

A message left with Evans’ office was not immediately returned.

The council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on…