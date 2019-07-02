Ben & Jerry’s is saying goodbye to Georgetown

Come September, the Georgetown neighborhood will be Ben & Jerry’s-less for the first time in 25 years.

The Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shop at 3135 Wisconsin Ave. NW in the neighborhood will close Aug. 31, according to a spokesperson for the company.

“We appreciate the tremendous support of the local community and enjoy the visits from tourists all over the world,” said spokeswoman Laura Peterson. “We are looking forward to a terrific summer in Georgetown before we close this store.”

The store has been located at that location since 1994. Franchisee Karen Morse decided to close it after opening a second store at The Wharf in 2017. She’s not looking for another Georgetown location, according to the spokesperson.

The store is for lease and its contents are being offered up for auction at Rasmus Auctions. Yes, that includes the cow-shaped bench that has distinguished the storefront for some time. It also includes some cow-themed art, a hot fudge dispenser, a Ben & Jerry’s-branded…