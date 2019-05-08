202
The Line hotel missed local hiring benchmarks, may still receive $46M tax break

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 8, 2019 1:53 pm 05/08/2019 01:53pm
A cocktail at Brothers and Sisters inside The Line Hotel. (Adrian Gaut)

Two members of the D.C. Council are calling foul on a city department’s approval of a $46 million tax abatement for the Line D.C. hotel — despite the fact that the project did not meet some of the legal requirements to receive that tax break.

Councilwomen Brianne Nadeau, D-Ward 1, and Elissa Silverman, I-At large, wrote Monday to Attorney General Karl Racine to determine whether the city’s Department of Employment Services had the authority to approve a payment in lieu of meeting some of the requirements for the tax abatement.

The agency said that it was approving a $600,000 payment from the Line’s team — to be paid in $150,000 increments over four years — into the city’s resident job training fund as “substitute compliance” for not meeting some of the employment requirements for the abatement. Specifically, the hotel only employed 273 D.C. residents during construction, rather than the 342 full-time-equivalent construction positions it was supposed to employ, according…

