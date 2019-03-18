Final plans unveiled for the overhaul of downtown DC’s Franklin Park

The National Park Service, D.C. and the Downtown Business Improvement District have submitted what should be the final site and building plans for the 4.79-acre historic urban park, the second-largest park service-owned square in downtown Washington.

Better days are ahead for Franklin Park.

Studios Architecture and Land Collective are leading the design, which is scheduled for review by the National Capital Planning Commission next month.

As we reported in December, the team hopes to break ground in the fall, with completion in 2020. The District has set aside $15.1 million for the project, which has slowly evolved over the last six years.

The BID is expected to manage the day-to-day operations of the park. That is now possible with the March 12 enactment of the John D. Dingell Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act, legislation introduced by Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, that allows the park service to enter into cooperative agreements with the District to manage federal…