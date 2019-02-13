202
JBG Smith submits plans for two residential towers next door to HQ2

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 13, 2019 3:11 pm 02/13/2019 03:11pm
JBG Smith Properties showed a glimpse of what it wants the Crystal City skyline to look like in a preliminary filing with Arlington County. See the renderings.

JBG Smith Properties showed a glimpse of what it wants the Crystal City skyline to look like in a preliminary filing with Arlington County. The drawings show two multifamily towers a less than a block from where Amazon.com Inc. will open HQ2.

The towers at 1900 Crystal Drive, the largest new development proposed for Crystal City since the HQ2 announcement in November, would replace a vacant office building. The application comes as many developers are racing to meet the residential demands of the 25,000 Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) employees expected to land in Crystal City and Pentagon City over the next dozen years.

The 1900 Crystal towers, designed by Torti Gallas & Partners and New York’s CookFox, will rise to 26- and 27-stories. The taller south tower will have 442 units while the north tower will have 347. The project is slated to include a 596-space garage, and both towers would have 35,000 square feet of retail at their base. The towers will be connected by a renovated pedestrian plaza,…

