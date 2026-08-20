Drivers would take pay cut to avoid Northern Virginia commutes, survey says

Virginia workers would be willing to give up thousands of dollars in annual salary to avoid some of the state's most frustrating commutes, according to a survey conducted by Resume.io.

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Virginia workers would be willing to give up thousands of dollars in annual salary to avoid some of the state’s most frustrating commutes, according to a survey conducted by Resume.io.

The survey of 3,017 workers found that 59% would accept a lower salary from another employer if it significantly reduced their commute. Participants were also asked how much of their annual salary they would be willing to give up to avoid their commute altogether.

Virginia workers said they would be willing to sacrifice an average of $4,626 in annual salary, according to the survey.

The two Virginia commutes respondents said they would most want to avoid were both in Northern Virginia.

The top choice was Interstate 66 inside the Beltway between Arlington and Washington, D.C. Respondents said they would give up an average of $4,931 in annual salary to avoid the commute.

The second was the Interstate 95/Interstate 495 interchange known as the Mixing Bowl in Springfield, with respondents willing to give up $4,321 annually to avoid the commute.

Resume.io said the survey was designed to examine how workers value their commuting time and the effect that commuting can have on employment decisions.

Nationally, the survey found that 46% of respondents had previously turned down a job because of a commute that was too long or difficult.

Stress or anxiety was the most commonly reported personal impact of commuting, cited by 31% of respondents. Another 25% said commuting resulted in less time with family, while 23% said it reduced their sleep.

Other reported effects included less time to exercise, cited by 7%; a reduced social life, 6%; lower job satisfaction, 5%; and poorer eating habits, 3%.

The survey also found that 44% of respondents said commuting had negatively affected their physical or mental health.

While workers were willing to make financial sacrifices to reduce their commutes, fewer were willing to move to a less desirable neighborhood to shorten the trip. Thirty-six percent said they would make such a move.

The survey also examined how much advance notice workers would want before employers increased mandatory office attendance.

Forty-two percent said employees should receive one to two months’ notice, while 26% said less than one month’s notice was sufficient. Another 18% said they would want three to five months’ notice, 9% wanted at least six months and 5% said employers should provide at least one year’s notice.

Amanda Augustine, a resident career expert at Resume.io and a Certified Professional Career Coach, said in a Resume.io news release that commuting can factor into employees’ decisions about jobs and career opportunities.

“Employers may think of the commute as something that happens outside of working hours, but employees don’t necessarily see it that way,” Augustine said in the news release. “A difficult commute can influence whether someone accepts a job in the first place, pursues a promotion, or decides it’s time to look for an opportunity elsewhere.”

Augustine said the survey results indicate that workers place value on the time and costs associated with commuting in addition to their salaries.

“The fact that so many workers would accept a lower salary in exchange for a shorter commute shows that compensation isn’t just about the number on your paycheck,” Augustine said in the news release. “Time has value, too. When workers evaluate an opportunity, they’re also considering how many hours they’ll spend getting to and from work, what that commute will cost them, and how much time and energy they’ll have left for the rest of their lives.”

She also said employers should consider commuting when changing workplace attendance requirements.

“For employers asking people to spend more time in the office, that doesn’t necessarily mean everyone needs to be allowed to work remotely,” Augustine said in the news release. “However, companies should recognize that commuting comes with a very real cost. Employers that offer some degree of flexibility, give employees reasonable notice when attendance requirements change, and are thoughtful about when in-person work is truly necessary will be in a better position to attract and retain talent.”

Other commutes identified in the survey included the Route 6/10 interchange in Rhode Island, which respondents said they would avoid for an average salary reduction of $6,116; Interstate 95 through the Wilmington Viaduct in Delaware, at $5,261; the Interstate 10/Interstate 12 split in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4,882; the Cross Bronx Expressway in New York City, at $4,850; and Chinden Boulevard between Boise and Caldwell, Idaho, at $4,806.

Resume.io is an online career platform that provides tools for creating resumes and cover letters, along with career guides and examples.