How Va.’s 8th Congressional District Democratic primary reflects party’s shifting identity and priorities

As U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, D-Alexandria, seeks his seventh term, the prominent Democrat is facing four primary opponents who say…

This article was reprinted with permission from Virginia Mercury.

As U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, D-Alexandria, seeks his seventh term, the prominent Democrat is facing four primary opponents who say it’s time for their Northern Virginia district to have fresh representation in Congress.

The 8th Congressional District’s Democratic primary represents a fissure between the party’s candidates and voters, who are united in a mission to wrest control of Congress from Republicans, block President Donald Trump’s priorities and make life more affordable for citizens — but disagree on how to achieve those goals.

The Democratic Party has hit unprecedented lows in popularity since former Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss in 2024, according to Pew Research Center. Trump is also less popular than ever with a 34% approval rating.

As primary day approaches on Aug. 4, one politics expert said results in the 8th District, a Democratic stronghold anchored in Northern Virginia, could serve as a bellwether for what the party’s voters might go for this fall, in 2028 and beyond.

Dunigan, Seifeldein and Duffin run against the ‘establishment’

Beyer’s opposition is split between four opponents: former CIA case officer Adam Dunigan, former Alexandria city councilman and Department of Labor attorney Mo Seifeldein, former State Department employee Michael Duffin and Stafford County school teacher Lorena Bruner.

Seifelden said Beyer has been too “passive” against Trump and does not understand the daily struggles families are going through.

Beyer is one of the richest members of Congress with an estimated net worth of over $120 million. Seifelden, on the other hand, came to Virginia as a refugee from war-torn Sudan and worked at McDonald’s to make ends meet.

Seifelden has repeatedly criticized the Democratic “establishment,” most recently calling out the state party, which typically remains neutral during primaries, for allegedly campaigning for Beyer. Seifelden has pushed for his party to move in a more progressive, innovative direction.

“We need someone who’s going to lead the party and make sure it’s actually an incubator for new ideas,” Seifelden said in an interview.

Duffin juxtaposed his experience cleaning cars as a teenager to Beyer’s car dealership business that is the source of his wealth. He does not see Beyer as someone who truly represents him.

Duffin worries that Beyer, 76, will keep running for reelection and eventually hand his seat over to a political ally, without a competitive primary.

Duffin pointed to last year’s special election in Virginia’s 11th District, in which the late U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly’s seat was won by his former chief of staff, Rep. James Walkinshaw.

“The person who has the connection to (Beyer) will be the heir apparent, and they will accept a bunch of corporate PAC money, and they’ll build this juggernaut of a campaign war chest that will make it hard for anyone else to defeat them,” Duffin said.

Dunigan has made Beyer’s age a point of critique, and in a July 1 candidate forum decried establishment Democrats for refusing to make way for the younger generation.

“As long as you have somebody in office who’s pushing 80 years old and has more money than God, every kid who’s graduating college right now and can’t find a job is going to look up and give up on the system,” Dunnigan said in an interview.

‘Corporate PAC money’

Bruner has focused on beating back Trump. But Seifelden, Duffin and Dunigan have attacked Beyer for taking “corporate PAC money” and trading stocks while in Congress.

Seifeldein mentioned Beyer taking $5,000 this cycle from HCA Healthcare, which opposes the single-payer health care proposal Medicare for All.

Dunigan noted that Beyer regularly accepts thousands of dollars from defense contractors like Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, both of which have offices in the 8th District.

Dunigan, Seifeldein and Duffin have raised $247,639, $156,987 and $35,184 this cycle respectively — figures dwarfed compared to Beyer’s $2,086,519, according to the latest campaign finance reports. Bruner has not reported her campaign finances.

Beyer has pushed back against his opponents’ criticisms, flatly rejecting the idea that the way he votes in Congress is influenced by who gives him money.

While he supports reforming campaign finance laws and banning Congressional stock trading, Beyer said that as long as the government cannot restrict corporate funding in politics, refusing to take certain donations would put Democrats at disadvantage.

“It’s insane to unilaterally disarm,” Beyer said.

Beyer also argued that disallowing corporate PAC money would also bar money from unions and other advocacy groups, as they are all regulated the same way.

Beyer said he uses nearly all of his campaign money, with the exception of paying his staff, to support other Democrats.

“Only Nancy Pelosi has raised and given away more money in the last 11 years than I have, of all the Democrats in the House,” Beyer said.

“By the way, an awful lot of people out there who don’t accept PAC money are perfectly happy to accept my $14,000 every two years, much of which is PAC money,” he continued.

Beyer defends his experience, legislative priorities

Beyer said what’s missing from his opponents’ critiques is an understanding that “the ability to get things done (in Congress) is based on the quality of relationships, and relationships don’t happen” instantly.

His decade of relationship-building and legislating at the federal level equips him to advance solutions to key issues, Beyer added.

While Beyer’s opponents are running on ideas like Medicare for All and abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the six-term congressman’s top priorities include nuclear energy production, bolstering mental health resources and regulating artificial intelligence.

Beyer does not plan to stay for a “30-year career,” but he is eager to help Democrats take back control of Congress this November.

“I have this bundle of things that are just ready to get votes on the House floor and to pass, and I certainly wouldn’t want to walk away without trying to make sure that we get them done,” Beyer said.

Being able to tackle long-term issues that will impact people for generations, Beyer added, is the “most fulfilling” job he has ever had.

“I don’t think the seat belongs to me,” Beyer said. “I don’t think I deserve the seat. I work really hard at it, but I do think it’s my responsibility to compete for it every two years.”

‘The Democratic Party is a community’

Most of Beyer’s opponents have criticized the direction of the Democratic Party and its national leadership, but Beyer believes his camp is serving as effective opposition to the Trump administration.

Seifelden in particular said he would not vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-New York, to be the next speaker of the House, as he has “failed” to support progressive policies and candidates for Congress.

Beyer said Jeffries has effectively communicated how “extreme” the Republican Party has become under Trump and contrasted his style with that of Republicans’ highest leaders.

“He’s done a very good job of holding the 213 to 215 of us together,” Beyer said. “Poor Mike Johnson has been abysmal at holding his team together. There’s constant chaos.”

The 2028 presidential election will define a new standard for the party, Beyer predicted. He named former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, and Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, as prominent communicators and likely contenders.

Beyer himself was an early endorser of Buttigieg for president in 2020.

A recent informal straw poll conducted by Arlington Democrats — an area which makes up nearly one-third of the 8th District — showed Ocasio-Cortez and Buttigieg having the most support among presidential hopefuls.

“There’s certain frustration that the Democratic Party is not a corporation that can meet and come out with a new message,” Beyer said. “You know, we are very decentralized. The Democratic Party is a community, like a mosaic of hundreds of thousands of people who care deeply about these issues and are communicating in their own way.”

8th District results will signal how Democrats are shifting, Keena says

Alex Keena, a political science professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, said the 8th District primary contest is reflective of divisions happening within the Democratic Party across the country.

Democrats like Beyer tend to stay in power for a long time with more name recognition and cash on hand, Keena explained, which could cement Beyer as the party’s nominee for his district.

However, timing is on the challengers’ side, as disarray under Trump has fatigued voters, especially in left-leaning districts, and made them more open to new ideas beyond returning to the status quo.

Age is another factor that could work in the newcomers’ favor, Keena said.

The average American legislator’s age is very advanced when compared to other democracies across the world, according to Keena.

“We have a very old congress,” Keena said. “This is really relevant when you think about all the major issues we’re dealing with like social media, privacy, AI.”

Keena said corporate money is a real concern Beyer must address. While Democrats have turned to courting Wall Street since the Supreme Court’s Citizens United v. FEC decision, the last 15 years of results have shown more money does not necessarily help them win.

“Democratic voters are realizing that by taking money from corporations and corporate interests, they end up weakening their appeal to the masses because they kind of lose their identity,” Keena said.

Because Virginia Democrats’ failed redistricting attempt shuffled around election dates in the state this year, Keena expects a lower voter turnout, which could put Beyer’s challengers at a disadvantage.

“I think we have to understand that this is not just about this election,” Keena said. “If the challengers can even come close to knocking Beyer off, even if they scare him, this will still send a message about how the party is shifting.”

Early voting in Virginia ends on August 1. Visit the Mercury’s 2026 Voter Guide to learn more about the candidates and issues in Virginia’s key primary races.