Manassas’ Vásquez Luna exploring a run for Del. Maldonado’s seat

Manassas City Councilmember Sonia Vásquez Luna told InsideNoVa Tuesday she is exploring a run for Del. Michelle Maldonado’s soon-to-be vacant 20th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.
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Manassas City Councilmember Sonia Vásquez Luna told InsideNoVa Tuesday she is exploring a run for Del. Michelle Maldonado’s soon-to-be vacant 20th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.
Maldonado announced Tuesday morning she is stepping down, effective May 31. She did not give a reason for her departure.
Vásquez Luna said she hopes to make an announcement by Friday. She said she is making calls and gauging community support.
Asked about her priorities, should she run, she brought up her record of service in Manassas and emphasized a focus on transportation and education.
Manassas City Council will have three of six seats up for grabs in this fall’s general election. Those include the positions currently held by councilmembers Theresa Coates Ellis, a Republican seeking reelection, Vásquez Luna and Ralph Smith, a Democrat who has yet to announce reelection plans.
Democrats Dianne Lane, Helen Zurita and Jill Spall, chair of the city’s School Board, have already announced campaigns. Should Vásquez Luna not seek reelection, Manassas Democrats would likely cancel a planned Aug. 4 primary.
Manassas government saw a major shakeup earlier this year, when Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger announced she will be stepping down at the close of 2026, two years before her term ends.
Upon a mayoral vacancy, the City Council would have to petition the Circuit Court for a special election to fill the remainder of her term, which runs through 2028. The council could also appoint someone to serve as a mayor until a special election is called.
Manassas’ mayor only votes in the case of a tie among the six-member City Council.