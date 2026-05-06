Manassas’ Vásquez Luna exploring a run for Del. Maldonado’s seat

Manassas City Councilmember Sonia Vásquez Luna told InsideNoVa Tuesday she is exploring a run for Del. Michelle Maldonado’s soon-to-be vacant 20th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.

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Manassas City Councilmember Sonia Vásquez Luna told InsideNoVa Tuesday she is exploring a run for Del. Michelle Maldonado’s soon-to-be vacant 20th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Maldonado announced Tuesday morning she is stepping down, effective May 31. She did not give a reason for her departure.

Vásquez Luna said she hopes to make an announcement by Friday. She said she is making calls and gauging community support.