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Manassas’ Vásquez Luna exploring a run for Del. Maldonado’s seat

InsideNoVa.com

May 6, 2026, 12:56 PM

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Read the article on Inside Nova. 

Manassas City Councilmember Sonia Vásquez Luna told InsideNoVa Tuesday she is exploring a run for Del. Michelle Maldonado’s soon-to-be vacant 20th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Maldonado announced Tuesday morning she is stepping down, effective May 31. She did not give a reason for her departure.

Vásquez Luna said she hopes to make an announcement by Friday. She said she is making calls and gauging community support.

InsideNoVa.com

WTOP's news partner InsideNoVa.com covers news, sports, traffic and weather in Arlington, Fairfax, Prince William, Stafford, Culpeper, Fauquier and Loudoun counties.

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