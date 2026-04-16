Manassas family mourns second brother killed in car crash in under two years

LeDoux’s brother Patrick LeDoux was killed Nov. 16, 2024 by a drunken, wrong-way driver on Interstate 95 near Quantico.

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This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

A Manassas family is mourning the loss of a second brother to a fatal car crash in less than two years following Friday’s death of 41-year-old Joseph Franklin LeDoux in Lake Ridge.

LeDoux’s brother Patrick LeDoux was killed Nov. 16, 2024 by a drunken, wrong-way driver on Interstate 95 near Quantico.

“It has been a rough few years for the family, that hit us very hard, and this one is bringing all of that back … since we really just started to be able to grieve Patrick’s loss,” their sister Nicole Pope told InsideNoVa.

Joseph LeDoux took care of his mother and special needs sister and his death is “more than complicated for the family and questions regarding their security,” Pope said.

The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. April 10 on Harbor Drive in Lake Ridge. Police said LeDoux, driving a 2014 Hyundai Sonata, “entered Harbor Drive from a private road” and was hit by a 2018 Dodge Durango traveling south. He died at the scene, according to Prince William County police Sgt. Justin Adams.

The crash remains under investigation.

Pope said the family recently went through the court case for the drunken driver involved in the 2024 crash that killed Patrick C. LeDoux, who was 25.

Patrick’s southbound 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was struck by a 2018 Volvo XC90 traveling the wrong direction on I-95, state police said at the time. The Volvo’s driver, Jibril N. Ibn Jeter, 48, of Fort Washington, Md., pleaded guilty to aggravated involuntary manslaughter and a felony DUI charge, according to court records. He was sentenced in September to 15 years in prison.

A GoFundMe campaign is helping the LeDoux family with funeral costs and had raised more than $7,000 as of Thursday morning.