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Amber Alert for 2-year-old Virginia boy canceled after he’s found

Teddy Gelman | tgelman@wtop.com

April 30, 2026, 7:25 AM

Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert on Thursday morning for a missing 2-year-old boy out of Norfolk, Virginia, but he has since been found.

The boy, Ziyon Isyiere Suzario Dagner was believed to be in extreme danger.

He was last seen just after midnight this morning.

At the time, authorities said he was abducted by 35-year-old James Edward Lynch. They were last seen together headed south on Chesapeake Boulevard in Norfolk.

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Teddy Gelman

Teddy Gelman became Morning Drive Producer in February 2020. Prior to that, he worked as a weekend producer and an assistant producer after joining WTOP in 2018.

tgelman@wtop.com

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