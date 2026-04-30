Amber Alert for 2-year-old Virginia boy canceled after he’s found

Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 2-year-old boy out of Norfolk, Virginia.

Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert on Thursday morning for a missing 2-year-old boy out of Norfolk, Virginia, but he has since been found.

The boy, Ziyon Isyiere Suzario Dagner was believed to be in extreme danger.

He was last seen just after midnight this morning.

At the time, authorities said he was abducted by 35-year-old James Edward Lynch. They were last seen together headed south on Chesapeake Boulevard in Norfolk.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.