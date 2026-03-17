Beloved Irish pub in Great Falls celebrates 45 years on St. Patrick’s Day

The Old Brogue Irish Pub is marking its 45th anniversary with its 45th St. Patrick’s Day, drawing generations of customers for a celebration centered on tradition and community.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Great Falls’ Old Brogue celebrates 45 years on St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day means wearing green, music, dancing and having a pint. At a pub in Great Falls, Virginia, it also means celebrating a major milestone.

The Old Brogue Irish Pub is marking its 45th anniversary with its annual St. Patrick’s Day festival, drawing generations of customers for a celebration centered on tradition and community.

Glasses overflowed with Guinness as guitars and Irish tin whistles echoed through the pub and Irish dancers took to the floor. The Old Brogue first opened in 1981 and has long served as a gathering place for the Great Falls community.

“Yep, 45 years — 1981. It’s been kind of the living room of Great Falls ever since,” owner Colin Malone said.

Malone, who took over the pub four years ago, said the meaning of the space goes far beyond food and drink.

“We have marriages that have happened and begun, and proposals and children that have grown up going here that are now employees,” he said.

Live Irish music is a constant throughout the celebration. Chris Brunner, a guitarist with the band Mostly Irish, said playing at The Old Brogue is part of what makes the day special.

“Playing Irish music at an Irish pub — doesn’t get much better,” Brunner said.

For many families, St. Patrick’s Day at The Old Brogue is a tradition that spans generations.

Theresa Somerville, a Sterling resident, showed up with her 95-year-old parents.

“The Irish Brogue has been part of our family for as long as I can remember,” Somerville said.

Kathy Huycke, from Aldie, Virginia, said the tradition is worth taking time off work for.

“We take work off because it’s St. Patrick’s Day!” Huycke said. “We’re out having a good time today.”

Others said the importance of the pub stretches far beyond one holiday.

Rich Curd, a longtime pub regular who lives in Great Falls, said it has been a year-round meeting place for decades.

“It’s not just on St. Patty’s Day, it’s every day,” Curd said. “People come in to meet their friends.”

Malone, the pub owner, said that sense of connection is what defines The Old Brogue and has kept it thriving for more than four decades.

“People almost feel an ownership of it,” he said.

The Old Brogue Irish Pub is marking its 45th anniversary with its St. Patrick’s Day celebration, drawing generations of customers to engage with tradition and community. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo The Old Brogue first opened in 1981 and has long served as a gathering place for the Great Falls community. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo Glasses overflow with Guinness as guitars and tin whistles echo through The Old Brogue Irish Pub on St. Patrick’s Day 2026. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo For many families, St. Patrick’s Day at The Old Brogue is a tradition that spans generations. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo Rich Curd, a longtime regular who lives in Great Falls, said it has been a year‑round meeting place for decades. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo Customers celebrated the pub’s 45th anniversary on March 17, 2026. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo Owner Colin Malone said that sense of connection is what defines The Old Brogue and has kept it thriving for 45 years. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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