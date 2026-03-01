1 dead, 3 injured in Manassas car crash

A woman was killed and three people were injured in a head-on collision car accident on Saturday in Manassas, Virginia.

A woman was killed and three people were injured Saturday in a head-on car accident on Saturday in Manassas, Virginia.

Prince William County Police arrived at the scene near Sudley Road and Campus Drive around 2:53 p.m. to investigate the two-vehicle crash.

Susan Minor, a 74-year old woman who was driving a 2019 Toyota Camry, was traveling northbound on Sudley Road at a high speed when she tried to pass another vehicle, struck a concrete median and veered into oncoming traffic, police said.

Minor, according to police, then hit a 2017 Honda CRV “head on.” The CRV was being driven by a 63-year-old man.

Minor was taken to a nearby hospital but died from her injuries.

There were two other passengers in the CRV. Police identified them as two women, aged 19 and 23. The driver and passengers were also taken to local hospitals with serious injuries.

The Prince William County Police are actively investigating the crash and ask those who have information regarding the incident to call 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.

See a map of the location of the crash below:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.