Pilot killed after plane crashes in St. Mary’s County woods

St. Mary’s County police say an aircraft crashed in the woods Saturday morning in Hollywood, Maryland, killing the pilot.

According to St Mary’s County police, at approximately 9:04 a.m., 911 received several calls from residents regarding a possible aircraft crash in the area.

First responders were able to locate the aircraft in a wooded area of Dorsey Park at 10:21 a.m, police said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that it was a Sonex ultralight aircraft that crashed with a pilot on board and no passengers. The pilot was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Police said that the plane crashed for “unknown reasons.”

The FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the cause of the crash.

