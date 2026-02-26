What were Virginia’s top baby names in 2025?

Virginia’s Department of Health has released the top baby names of 2025 in the commonwealth, and Liam and Charlotte top the list again.

Over 96,000 babies were born in Virginia last year and Liam and Charlotte top the list for the sixth year in a row.

Noah, Oliver, Emma and Sophia rounded out the top three for baby boys and girls.

Theodore and Henry are the only new names in the top five for either gender.

“Choosing your child’s name is more than a tradition — it’s a defining moment,” said Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. B. Cameron Webb in a news release. “It might carry the weight of a family legacy, echo a name heard long ago that never left your heart or emerge as the perfect fit when you finally see their face. No matter how you choose it, the name will start the first chapter of a lifelong story.”

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the most births, around 8,300, happened in August. The lowest number of births occurred in November. Sept. 5 will be the most common birthday for Virginians born in 2025.

And double birthdays will be celebrated in hundreds of families — 267 babies share their birthday with their mom, 268 with their dad.

Wednesday was the most common day of the week for births. Babies took the day off on Sunday, the least popular day of the week for births.

Over 2,800 babies born were twins, and 55 are triplets, according to the state health department.

See the top 10 baby names in Virginia below:

Rank Boys Girls 1 Liam Charlotte 2 Noah Emma 3 Oliver Sophia 4 Theodore Olivia 5 Henry Amelia 6 William Isabella 7 James Evelyn 8 Elijah Mia 9 Lucas Elizabeth 10 John Eleanor

