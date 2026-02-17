Falls Church community members gather to celebrate Lunar New Year at the Eden Center

Hundreds of community members gathered at the Eden Center and watched traditional lion dance performances and firecracker displays. Children were offered lì xì, or “lucky money,” in small red envelopes.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Falls Church community members celebrate Lunar New Year at Eden Center

Hundreds of community members gathered Tuesday afternoon at the Eden Center in Falls Church, Virginia, to welcome the Lunar New Year and pay homage to Vietnam.

The Eden Center is a bustling Vietnamese shopping center that’s home to over 120 family-owned restaurants and shops. Sitting atop the center is an exact replica of a clock tower that can be found in downtown Saigon.

There was plenty of culture to immerse yourself in. Organizers held a traditional Vietnamese flag-raising ceremony under a banner reading “Chúc mừng năm mới,” which translates to “Happy Lunar New Year.”

Community members watched in glee at traditional lion dance performances and firecracker displays. Children were offered lì xì, or “lucky money,” in small red envelopes. Many children then fed that money to the dancing lions for good luck.

“For kids who are born in the United States or overseas, events like this at the community centers to celebrate Lunar New Year is really important because that’s how they are able to learn about the culture,” Thuylan Phan said.

Phan attended the event with her family, including her two young children and her father, who she said immigrated to the United States after the end of the Vietnam War.

“(This) is what my dad grew up with when he was back in Vietnam. And now we live here, and this is our home now, and it’s very nice to be able to witness and understand how my dad used to celebrate his Lunar New Year,” Phan said.

Many of the lion dancers helping to celebrate the first day of the Year of the Horse were local high-schoolers.

Minh Pham, an organizer with the Eden Center and a Falls Church community member, said involving youth with the event is a great way to help immerse them in Vietnamese culture.

Kenneth Tang, 17, is a drummer and lead coordinator for his lion dance troupe. Speaking just moments after completing a dance performed over firecrackers, drums and cymbals, Tang was filled with excitement and said his ears were ringing.

“It’s very tiring, but I believe it is very important for our culture, and it’s really fun,” Tang said. “We want to spread this culture throughout years, and I just hope that everybody gets to enjoy this tradition for years to come.”

In addition to performances, community members had the opportunity to peruse the shops and restaurants that make up the Eden Center. Many came dressed in traditional Vietnamese garments called áo dài, or “long dress.”

Calvin Dao, who was walking around with a group of friends, said his Vietnamese-American family has lived in the Falls Church area since before he was born.

“To be able to be back in this area and celebrate my culture with my friends and my family, it’s an amazing experience, and it’s very dear to my heart,” Dao said.

Pham said the Eden Center is planning an event for May that will highlight store and restaurant owners in the Year of the Horse.

“When they come in here, they get to learn a little bit about the history, and then also they know what to eat. So we’ll share some recommendations from each of the stores,” Pham said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.