Va.’s governor-elect tells WTOP first executive orders will focus on affordability

In a one-on-one interview with WTOP's Nick Iannelli, Virginia Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger is laying out what she plans to accomplish during her first days as governor.

Virginia Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger has already made history in the Commonwealth, without even taking office, and in a one-on-one interview with WTOP’s Nick Iannelli, she’s laying out what she plans to accomplish during her first days in the governor’s mansion.

In defeating Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, Spanberger became the first woman in the state to be elected governor.

Her victory led a blue wave in Virginia, in which Democrats won in races for lieutenant governor and attorney general, and flipped 13 seats in the House of Delegates, giving them a super majority.

That should make it much easier for Spanberger to implement her policies, and WTOP is learning more about what’s at the top of her list.

The audio below has been edited for broadcast on WTOP.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Nick Iannelli speaks to Virginia Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger about her day one priorities.

Read the full interview below.

The transcript below has been lightly edited for clarity.

Nick Iannelli: So let’s talk about day one priorities. When it was day one for Gov. Youngkin, he had a stack of executive orders to fast track his priorities and to reverse some of his predecessor’s policies. So on day one, is your day one going to look like that? Do you have a stack of executive orders and do you plan to do away with any of Youngkin’s policies?

Abigail Spanberger: Well, I am building out my day one stack. So, at this point in time, I am working on building out the day one priorities that I’ll be pursuing, certainly in concert with the General Assembly. I’ll need my partners in the legislative branch to be pursuing the legislation that I want to sign into law next year. And then I am also working on developing the executive orders that I will push out. What I can tell you is, I am working on building out a plan to best use the executive authority to ensure that we are delivering results for Virginia families, as it relates to contending with high costs and overall issues of affordability, particularly in housing and health care and in energy. There are some real unique challenges that so many Virginians are facing, certainly at this moment, because of the ongoing impacts of policies out of Washington, but also, of course, because of this ongoing shutdown. So we’re working on building out those executive orders that I will sign on the first day, but they will all be focused on issues of affordability. Nick Iannelli: Do you plan on doing away with any of Youngkin’s policies, though? For example, Youngkin has been big on Virginia cooperating with federal immigration authorities. Do you plan on doing away with that, scrapping those priorities?

Abigail Spanberger: I have been clear on the fact that the executive order, I believe it’s 47, that he put out, mandating cooperation on immigration administrative action is something that I would change, and so that is something that I’ve been very clear on. Though, notably as a former law enforcement officer, cooperation between local, state and federal agencies is important when there is a warrant, and certainly when there is any sort of criminal offense. As a former law enforcement officer, I worked on many of those types of joint cases. So ultimately, that executive order that he put out is something that I’ve been quite clear that I would change. Nick Iannelli: How about when it comes to Virginia’s relationship with the Trump administration? That is obviously going to change as Virginia is going to be completely controlled by Democrats now. Do you have any ideas in terms of taking legal action against the Trump administration? There was speculation that Virginia might do that if you won.

Abigail Spanberger: Well, I think certainly, as we have seen attacks on our federal employees, as we have seen the DOGE efforts come through, time and time and time again right now, with the efforts to take SNAP dollars away that were previously funded dollars allocated and legally should be distributed — the Trump administration’s choice to hold those dollars, that is something that’s been continually met with legal challenge. There have been states across the country that have challenged these actions and, unfortunately, Virginia has previously not joined in any of those efforts. So when it comes to anything that is defending the rights, the jobs, the livelihoods of Virginians that may be under attack by the Trump administration, then, generally speaking, that’s an area where I think people need to take an action. When we have seen states across the country taking action, joining together, pushing back on some of these efforts from the Trump administration, and unfortunately, Virginia has yet to join those efforts. So that is absolutely something that people should expect. But alternatively, in the new year, where there are areas where I can be an advocate for Virginia and work with this administration, I’ll endeavor to find those places, but certainly at a moment right now, the priority that I maintain is for the president to pull people into a room and to demonstrate the leadership necessary to end this government shutdown. And that is my top priority, my top request of the president, and frankly, my top request of all members of congressional leadership. Nick Iannelli: So the day after the election, we heard from Gov. Youngkin, and he said that he remains concerned about Jay Jones, your attorney general-elect, saying that he believes Jones can’t do the job properly with all of the scrutiny surrounding the text message scandal. Do you have any concerns about Jones being able to do that job with all of that hanging over him, and to do his job without it becoming a big distraction?

Abigail Spanberger: So I think there’s two things here. Certainly Virginians have made their voices heard in electing Jay, and I trust the people of Virginia. I think ultimately, Virginians deserve and need leaders who are not afraid to stand up for Virginia, particularly when the Trump administration continues to attack our citizens, their livelihoods, our economy, threatens the health care of hundreds of thousands of Virginians. But I also think, and not to speak for him, but I do believe that Attorney General-elect Jones is aware that he has to demonstrate that he is going to do an excellent job that he certainly, along the campaign trail, made clear that he regretted the comments that he made. He apologized for them. And I think that now he has both the obligation and the mandate to demonstrate that his commitment is to the law. His commitment is to the people of Virginia, upholding and protecting our communities. And that’s what I expect him to do and endeavor to do every single day. Nick Iannelli: As far as the redistricting efforts are concerned, that lawmakers just launched a week ago. As governor, when you take office, are you going to encourage those efforts, or will you be critical of them?

Abigail Spanberger: I think it’s important to note that the governor doesn’t necessarily play a role in this. So this is a General Assembly action that the General Assembly has taken. Ultimately, it would require a constitutional amendment in order to be able to do any type of redistricting, which is General Assembly votes, which they’ve already done once, they will vote again. Nick Iannelli: But you would certainly have a lot of influence, though, as governor.

Abigail Spanberger: That’s when it would go to the people. Really what I am focused on in looking at and in conversations with the General Assembly, is the timeline, in terms of the pace at which this could or couldn’t get done, that pace at which it could or couldn’t get in front of the people for the people of Virginia to vote on. And I want to make sure that we have ample time to ensure that candidates who are running for those congressional seats have the ability to file their candidacies and run. And so, for me, looking toward what it is that the General Assembly is pursuing, the timing and the calendar of it matters now. As an issue of competitiveness, I would note that in my governor’s race, I won two of the congressional districts that are going to be highly contested in 2026. Certainly, there are many reasons why we here in Virginia might pursue redistricting, but notably, there are two seats, from a Democratic perspective, that are imminently winnable, because I just won them, and so I look forward to continuing the conversations. I think it was prudent for the General Assembly to keep its options open by passing what was a requirement, frankly, of being able to do it before the actual Election Day. I think it was prudent for the General Assembly to take that action, and now it becomes a question of timing, moving forward toward 2026 or 2028.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.