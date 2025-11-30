Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Long Family Markets partner for holiday market in Woodbridge

A new seasonal tradition is coming to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Long Family Markets, a veteran-owned family business based out of Stafford County, is bringing an outdoor holiday marketplace to the hospital’s main parking lot at 2300 Opitz Blvd. on Dec. 4 and Dec. 11 from 2 to 7 p.m.

“As the holiday season approaches, the community is invited to enjoy a new festive tradition: a Holiday Market featuring handcrafted gifts, seasonal treats, and holiday cheer,” Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center President Jeff Joyner said in a news release announcing the market.

Visitors will find a selection of locally made, small-batch holiday gifts, including baked goods, gourmet foods, soaps and body care, woodcrafts, jewelry, seasonal décor, winter produce and more – all from small businesses from across the region.

Long also hosted weekly farmers markets at the hospital last summer.

“The markets emphasize the importance of supporting small businesses, especially during the holiday season when every local purchase makes a meaningful impact,” Robin Long, owner of Long Family Markets, said in the release. “Shopping local doesn’t just fill your gift list — it strengthens the heart of our community.”