I-495 Express Lanes extension opening rescheduled for Sunday before holiday rush

A major construction project on the Capital Beltway in Virginia is almost complete, and the new lanes are set to open this weekend.

Work on the 2.5-mile extension of the existing 14 miles of express lanes on Interstate 495 began in March of 2022 and was supposed to last until the middle of 2026.

The new lanes were set to open on Saturday, but forecast of rain Friday night has delayed the opening to Sunday instead, still ahead of the busy Thanksgiving travel.

“We look forward to start delivering relief and new options to travelers who have faced daily congestion and unreliable travel in this busy section of the Capital Beltway for years,” VDOT Megaprojects Director Michelle Shropshire said.

The 495 Express Lanes northern extension includes two new express lanes in each direction of I-495 that connect with the existing 14-mile 495 Express Lanes near the Dulles Corridor Interchange and extend north to the George Washington Memorial Parkway before the American Legion Bridge into Maryland.

The $660 million project has not been without controversy. Some of the neighbors near the construction have long complained that the project doesn’t solves any traffic problems. Others have been upset about rough roads and other construction issues in their neighborhood.

After the new lanes open Saturday, construction of the new Beltway bridges at Georgetown Pike, as well as other finishing work throughout the corridor, will continue into 2026.

Another project not yet finished is a shared-use path parallel to the Beltway from Lewinsville Road to near Live Oak Drive.

VDOT said the new lanes will work just like under the other express lanes in Virginia. Travel on the lanes is free for high-occupant vehicles, HOV, with three or more people. Everyone else will pay fees based on traffic conditions.

