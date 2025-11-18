Heading out of town for Thanksgiving? Avoid these traffic hotspots, according to a Google expert

Millions of Americans will hit the road for Thanksgiving but the worst time to drive to your destination is between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 26.

Millions of Americans will hit the road for Thanksgiving but the worst time to drive to your destination is between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 26.

Google tech expert Bailey Thompson said her team analyzed the engine’s “Search” and “Maps” data to uncover the best strategies for avoiding holiday traffic in the D.C. area.

“A lot of folks are leaving the city, but also a lot of people are having friends and family come visit,” Thompson said. “So understanding when the traffic is peak is really helpful.”

When to hit the road for Thanksgiving festivities

For Thanksgiving travel, Thompson advised leaving before 10 a.m. on Wednesday or waiting until after 8 p.m.

On Thanksgiving Day, expect heavy congestion between noon and 3 p.m. as last‑minute grocery runs spike.

If you plan on shopping on Black Friday, traffic picks up around noon. For your return trips on Saturday or Sunday, the busiest traffic window will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Thompson recommended using Google Maps for real‑time traffic updates and navigation tools powered by artificial intelligence to stay ahead of delays.

For updates on the roadways around the D.C. area, you can also listen to WTOP Traffic on the 8s.

Tips for Black Friday and holiday shopping

Post offices are very busy this time of year, with Saturdays often bringing the longest lines. Thompson said another busy window to avoid is around 2 p.m. on Mondays, when many people stop by during their lunch breaks.

Thompson recommended planning visits for Tuesday afternoons, which tend to be less crowded.

Google also analyzed local shopping trends and found last‑minute shoppers in the D.C. region prefer convenient, all‑in‑one destinations where they can pick up multiple gifts at once. Popular choices include shopping centers, sporting goods stores and festive Christmas markets.

“If they’re looking for a last minute gift, they’re not going to boutiques,” she said. “They’re going somewhere where they can try to knock out a bunch of things.”

The busiest shopping days fall on the Saturdays leading up to Christmas, with the final Saturday before the holiday drawing the heaviest crowds as people scramble for presents.

“We all have very good intentions to get our shopping done,” Thompson said. “Then life happens, and all of a sudden, we’re all behind the ball.”

Once the gifts are opened and you need to handle returns or exchanges, steer clear of the Monday after New Year’s Day.

With many people off work that week, post‑holiday crowds are especially heavy.

“If you need to go Monday, just manage expectations,” Thompson said. “Know that it’s going to be quite busy that day for returns.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.