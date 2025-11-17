Lithium-ion battery pack ignites Lansdowne house fire

A charging lithium-ion battery pack is to blame for a Saturday fire that left more than $1.2 million damages to a house in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Just before noon, Loudoun emergency dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a house fire in the 19000 block of Kipheart Drive.

Fire and rescue crews from Lansdowne, Ashburn, Moorefield, Kincora, and Leesburg, as well as multiple command and safety officers responded to the scene.

“The first engine arrived on scene within four minutes and reported heavy smoke and fire visible from the first floor of the two-story single-family dwelling,” Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said in a news release.

Due to the advanced fire conditions, crews initially began defensive operations, deploying hoselines to protect adjacent homes and elevated master streams to extinguish the bulk of the fire, the release said.

As conditions improved, crews transitioned to interior operations to fully extinguish the fire and complete salvage and overhaul.

“Despite the large volume of fire and smoke, crews were able to successfully contain the fire to the home of origin, limiting damage to the neighboring homes,” the release said.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and a resident was evaluated at the scene, also for minor injuries, the release said.

Two residents were displaced and are receiving aid from the American Red Cross.

“The occupants had plugged in a lithium-ion battery pack to charge and were alerted by the home’s smoke alarms before discovering the fire on the first floor,” the release said.

Damage to the home is estimated at $1,252,152.

The fire marshal’s office reminds community members about the importance of having working smoke alarms and testing them regularly to ensure they function as designed. Loudoun County residents can request a free smoke alarm assessment at any time.

Community members are also reminded about the importance of using lithium-ion batteries correctly.

“These batteries supply power to many kinds of devices and if damaged, can catch on fire or explode. Make sure to only use the battery that is designed for the device and never allow the battery to charge while unattended, or near anything that can catch fire,” the release said. “Stop using or charging any batteries immediately if you notice an odor, too much heat, a change in color, or odd noises.”