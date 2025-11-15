Fairfax Co. schools to place weapons detectors at Virginia state playoff football games

Fairfax Co. schools to install weapons detectors at high school football playoff games after a string of incidents around the D.C. region during the fall athletic season.

Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia will install weapons detectors at high school football playoff games starting this weekend, following a string of incidents around the D.C. region during the fall athletic season.

In a statement to WTOP, the school system said additional safety measures, “including the weapons detection system,” will be in place at all postseason football games held at its schools.

The measures are part of an ongoing effort to “enhance our layered security” at its schools, the statement said.

“Our hope is that these new measures will enhance safety for everyone who attends our games,” the statement said.

Schools will be using the OpenGate weapons detectors system, which the county started using in April. It is designed to detect handguns, long guns and knives. At the time, school officials said OpenGate is faster and more selective than traditional metal detectors.

Schools are advising sports fans to come early and to purchase their tickets online. Students attending games must obtain a wristband identifying which school they attend.

If a student from a non-participating school tries to attend a playoff game, they will receive a different type of wristband and must stay with a parent or guardian for the entire contest.

A spokesperson for the Virginia High School League — the governing body for the state playoffs — told WTOP that Fairfax County schools, along with other school districts, determine the security measures for regional playoff football games.

Throughout the fall season, security measures increased at area high school football events following multiple incidents at games.

In Prince George’s County, Maryland, metal detectors and extra police were added to games after a robbery happened after a football game at Dr. Henry Wise Jr. High School in Upper Marlboro on Sept. 19.

D.C. Public Schools also established a new policy requiring students to have an adult chaperone at games, citing “multiple instances of spectator conflict.”

