DC-area high schools increase police and security presence at football games

At high school football stadiums around the D.C. area, fans are seeing a significantly increased police presence at games. This is after several high-profile incidents during and after games.

At Bowie High School in Prince George’s County Friday night when Bowie played against rival Wise High School, the number of officers was noticeably increased.

“If you do not have a ticket, we are asking you to exit the premises,” said a school official on a megaphone standing in front of the entrance to the stadium. “Your parent or guardian must remain with you, throughout the game.”

Before entering, spectators must pass through a metal detector, and tickets must be bought in advance to the sold-out game.

Police also cleared out the parking lot and made sure people were not milling around. A large eye in the sky camera platform, similar to the one used in shopping centers, also stood over the entrance to the stadium.

School officials are also moving some games to Saturday to allow for additional police and oversight.

The new rules also mean that only students of the two schools playing can attend and all tickets must be purchased in advance. There are no walk-up ticket sales.

Parent Kevin Wolfork, a former pro football player himself, is good with the security changes.

“Everybody’s going to be safe, the students, all the parents and all the players. That’s very important,” he said. “The students are safer. Parents are safer, and the kids are safer. That’s what it’s all about.”

At many stadiums, now if you leave during the game, you can’t come back in.

Bowie High Teacher Jessica Mealey supports the additional police.

“I know some people are very gung-ho about their teams and words can be spread quickly, to altercations,” she said. “Sometimes people get very spirited, and it’s good to have protection in case things get a little out of hand.”

Many school districts are urging spectators to arrive early at future games to get through security.

Expect the new restrictions to remain in place for the rest of the school year.

On Sept. 19, at Wise High School, two students were arrested during a robbery that was taking place in the parking lot.

“We did not want to penalize the school when, in fact, the incident did not involve students from Wise or Flowers this weekend,” the Prince George’s County Public School District said in a statement to 7News. “Police and sheriffs will support monitoring the exterior and PGCPS security and staff will monitor inside the game. Only students from the schools playing will be able to attend and students must bring their student IDs.”

Former Wise High School player Travon Burrells says it’s important for people to experience the excitement of high school football, but he agrees fan safety is very important.

“I believe more students or more parents should get an opportunity to purchase their tickets, but I agree with the safety out here,” he said. “For the kids’ safety and for everybody’s safety out here, so there won’t be no nonsense going on.”

In D.C., officials recently announced that parents must be with their students at games following an incident at Archbishop Carroll High School when two students were stabbed.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that DC Public Schools and Charter Schools will increase security. This, after what officials called “instances of spectator conflict” and the mayor said the new security rules that began Sept. 12 will last through Oct. 10.

