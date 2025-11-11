Fairfax Co. high schooler warns seniors about online financial scams

Arhan Menta launched The Kumar Project, an initiative that educates vulnerable seniors about the types of scams that exist and ways to prevent becoming a victim.

During summer trips to India to visit his grandparents, Arhan Menta spent time teaching his grandfather how to use the internet.

His mom hoped her father would be able to become more independent, and the lessons started with the basics. Menta taught him about creating Word documents and sending emails.

As more time went by and his grandfather practiced more, the lessons transitioned into buying things from Amazon and online banking.

But one summer, after Menta had left, someone posing as a teenager called his grandpa saying they were in danger and just wanted to talk. His grandpa thought it was him. During that conversation, his grandpa gave a scammer remote access to his computer and lost about $13,000.

The experience prompted Menta to launch The Kumar Project, an initiative that educates vulnerable seniors about the types of scams that exist and ways to prevent becoming a victim.

Menta, a senior at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, and a friend give many presentations at senior living facilities across Northern Virginia.

“We’re really focused on creating new technology and the advent of online banking,” Menta told WTOP. “A lot of seniors are left behind. They don’t have the tech savviness to be able to protect themselves online from scams.”

Using materials from government sources, Menta and co-founder Aayush Tendulkar craft presentations. The first portion usually involves a lecture about the types of scams that exist and the ways artificial intelligence is impacting how scammers operate. The second half of the program involves tips to identify scams and stay protected.

In one exercise, participants write down the five people they’re closest with and consider a common phrase that’s used often that could serve as a code phrase. Using the phrase, Menta said, could help someone figure out whether the caller is who they say they are or a scammer.

“I observed there’s a lack of education,” Menta said.

The concept, Menta said, has evolved and expanded. There are now eight chapters across several states, India and the Philippines.

In Virginia, Menta said the group is working with state lawmakers to craft legislation ahead of the next General Assembly session. The plan would remove money that’s lost as part of scams from credit reports.

“The problem doesn’t just end at being scammed,” Menta said. “We try to prevent that from the jump, but there’s other consequences that can happen from that, and that’s what our legislation is trying to stop.”

Menta said he’s always been interested in finance, and his father let him make his own stock choices during the pandemic.

“I thought, ‘Is there something I can do in my community to help this?'” Menta said.

