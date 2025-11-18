18 injured after mobile lounge crashes at Dulles Airport

At least 18 people were injured Monday when a mobile lounge that was transporting passengers at Dulles Airport crashed into a dock as it was pulling up to the building.

At least 18 people were injured Monday when a mobile lounge that was transporting passengers at Dulles International Airport crashed into a dock as it was pulling up to the building.

A spokesperson with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority confirmed to WTOP that around 4:30 p.m., a mobile lounge or “people mover,” which is used for boarding and offloading passengers onto aircraft, struck the Concourse D dock “at an angle.”

Passengers deboarded the people mover using its stairs and were evaluated by the airport’s medical personnel.

MWAA said 18 people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The airport remained open and operating as usual following the incident, according to MWAA. Unrelated flight restrictions put in place to maintain safety during the government shutdown also continued.

