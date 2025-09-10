Manassas City Council votes to nearly double salaries of mayor, councilmembers

The Manassas City Council held a ribbon cutting at the newly renovated City Hall building on Sept. 9, 2024.(InsideNOVA/Cameron DeLean)…

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

The Manassas City Council held a ribbon cutting at the newly renovated City Hall building on Sept. 9, 2024.(InsideNOVA/Cameron DeLean) The Manassas City Council held a ribbon cutting at the newly renovated City Hall building on Sept. 9, 2024.(InsideNOVA/Cameron DeLean) During a contentious meeting Monday, the Manassas City Council deliberated a proposed salary increase for councilmembers and the mayor, ultimately approving a compromise that sparked discussions about public service, community needs and representation.

The approved measure increases the mayor’s salary to $37,000 and the councilmembers’ rate to $34,000, up from $20,000 and $18,000.

The measure passed 4-2, with Theresa Coates Ellis and Ralph Smith opposing. The new salaries will take effect July 1, 2027, following the next City Council election.

The debate highlighted deeper questions about the nature of civil service, municipal governance and economic accessibility. Supporters argued the increase would make council service more inclusive, while opponents stressed the importance of fiscal responsibility during turbulent economic times.

“We regularly hear members of the public express concerns about city spending and our priorities,” Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger said during the meeting. She expressed opposition to the increase, noting the financial struggles many city residents face.

During a July council meeting, City Manager Steve Burke presented an ordinance that would increase the annual salaries of the mayor and councilmembers to $42,000 and $40,000, respectively.

In presenting the plan, Burke said a city with a population of 35,000 to 75,000 should typically have a salary of $37,000 for the mayor and $34,000 for council – the number that was eventually agreed upon. Manassas has a population of roughly 42,500.

Following the ordinance’s initial proposal, Davis-Younger said she requested the mayoral salary increase be removed from discussions moving forward.

“Our city’s council is already among the highest-paid in the region by population, and I do not feel it’s justified to increase it by over 100% at this moment,” Davis-Younger wrote on Facebook in July. The Manassas mayor only casts votes to break a council tie, meaning Davis-Younger did not vote on the pay raises.

During Monday’s meeting, Vice Mayor Mark Wolfe proposed a modified resolution, suggesting the $37,000 for the mayor and $34,000 figures.

Coates Ellis argued for a more modest approach. “A reasonable cost-of-living adjustment of 2-3%, that’s fair,” Coates Ellis said, characterizing the initial proposal as “crazy” for a part-time position she views more as community service than a career path.

Smith also voiced opposition to the initial increase, saying he was prepared to speak for “four to five hours” to delay the vote.

“We have no idea what’s ahead of us,” Smith said.

Ashley Hutson shared her perspective as the newest councilmember.

“If you are going to be dedicated and do this position to the best of your ability, it is definitely time-consuming and, in some ways, costly,” Hutson said.

Councilmember Tom Osina spoke in support of the increase.

“Public service should not be economically exclusive,” Osina said, adding that higher salaries could attract a more diverse pool of candidates, including working parents and young professionals.