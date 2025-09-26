Late April frost could challenge apple pickers in Virginia this fall

Autumn apple picking this year might be more challenging than usual, due to a late frost this past April.

Autumn apple picking this year might be more challenging than usual, due to a late frost this past April.

“All of the growers in this area suffered from that frost, and as a result, they have a much lighter crop of apples than they normally would,” said Cheryll Green, who works at the family-owned Hartland Orchard in Markham, Virginia.

The unexpected frost in the last week of April damaged apple crops in Fauquier and Loudoun counties.

“It happens when the apple trees are in bloom; it kills the blossom — the part that becomes the apple,” Green said.

While supply was down for apples that are picked and eaten earlier in the season, late-season varieties, including Fujis, should be plentiful.

“We’re seeing that with more Granny Smiths on the trees, as a result of them coming on maybe a little later,” Green said. “From now on through November, they probably will be good apples to pick.”

The orchard is open daily, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Apples are $20 for a half bushel, cash or checks only. The farm market also offers freshly made apple cider doughnuts and caramel corn.

“Families have a limited number of things where every member of the family will have a good time, from a toddler up through a teenager,” she said. “This is one of those things.”

