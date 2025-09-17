Four Prince William County high school teams kicked off the first girls flag football season inside the "Bubble" at the Washington Commanders' practice facility in Ashburn.

For the first time, female high school students in Prince William County, Virginia, are playing organized flag football. And their opening games were held Tuesday at the Washington Commanders’ practice facility in Ashburn.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Prince William County introduces flag football for high school girls

Four teams squared off in the “Bubble” a gigantic, white covered structure that has workout equipment and a regulation-size football field contained inside. Brentsville High School met Battlefield High, and Gar-Field played Osbourn Park.

Twelve of the 13 high schools in Prince William County have fielded girls flag football teams after about two years of considering adding the sport.

“I’ve always loved football, and I love that it’s like a sisterhood,” said Adriana, a 17-year-old senior at Gar-Field. She says she’s been playing football all her life and now appreciates the opportunity to play with girls from other schools within the county.

Her coach, Ginger Scott, agrees, saying, “Gar-field has always been a home to me as an alumni and being a teacher now, so being able to bring a sport to the girls that love it, has been great.”

The event at the Commanders’ facility on Tuesday was not only historic, it also drew out some Washington football legends as honorary coaches and cheerleaders.

“I have three daughters,” said former Commanders running back Brian Mitchell. “I’m excited about it because it gives them a chance to go out there and play a game that they love,” Mitchell said.

“When I heard about this game of flag, you know with the girls, I’ve been intrigued just to know that we’re able to share our sport with them,” said Santana Moss, a former Commanders wide receiver.

Girls flag football is catching on.

The National Federation of State High School Associations reports that participation in the 2024-25 school year increased by 60% compared to the year before — making it the fastest-growing high school sport for girls. Nearly 69,000 athletes took the field last year, and the number of schools offering the sport grew by almost 1,000 nationwide.

“They’re very excited; they’re learning the sport, and they’re honing their athleticism,” said Jillian Ross, head coach of the Osbourn Park High School girls flag football team.

“I feel good to be part of this team,” said Eliana, who says this is her first year playing flag football. “I feel like it’s basically a family here at Osbourne Park to do flag football, we can all relate on things together,” she said.

Right now, 16 state associations officially sanction girls flag football, while another 18 states are running independent or pilot programs.

The school system partnered with the Commanders to introduce girls to the sport, hosting a clinic in January at Woodbridge High School and two more in May.

For now, competition is limited to Prince William County schools at the club level, though out-of-county opponents may be added in future seasons. The regular season runs through late October, with all teams advancing to the postseason. Semifinal and championship games will be held Nov. 8.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.