McLean Boy Scout troop jumps into action to save leader after collapse on bike trail

A Boy Scouts of America troop leader from McLean, Virginia, says he owes his life to his troop after they saved him during a bike ride on March 30.

Laurent Lee, 59, joined a group of Scouts, other leaders and parents for a bike ride in Lorton as part of the Cycling Merit Badge.

The first part of the ride felt like any other fun outing for Boy Scout Troop 1916. The group rode the trails near Laurel Hill Park, even stopping to see the old Lorton Reformatory and pose for photos from the guard tower.

“It was a very fun ride,” said Verena Biesold, who was on the ride with her 13-year-old son, Raphael Loosen.

But when they reached the 3-mile mark of the 5-mile ride near Furnace Road, elation turned to terror.

Lee, who was riding with his son, stopped to check something on his son’s bike chain. The last thing he remembers is leaning over to look at it.

“Then, that’s when I fell over. After that, just everything (went) dark,” Lee said.

He had gone into cardiac arrest.

Scouts jump into action

Douglas Johnson, the troop’s chartered organization representative who organized the ride, said at first he thought Lee had simply tripped on his bike pedals. But when he got closer, he realized Lee was unconscious.

“One of our parents on the ride took a pulse and wasn’t able to detect any pulse whatsoever,” Johnson said.

As his mother called 911, Raphael stepped in, using CPR training he’d learned in school just days earlier.

“I said, ‘I got this,’ because I learned it like a week before that,” Raphael recalled.

Scout leaders then rotated in. Among them was Nori Yoshimizu, who, like Raphael, had also gotten CPR certified just days before.

“I did CPR for a while, and I got too tired. Then Doug went for a while, and I came back and did some more,” Yoshimizu said.

As this was happening, Nori’s son Avi pulled Laurent’s son, Davin, aside to comfort him.

“I just brought him over to the side and said, ‘It’ll be OK,’” Avi said. “Your dad’s going to be fine.”

Davin said he remembers being in shock as he watched his father on the ground and his troop working to save him.

“I felt sort of numb, like really, really numb,” Davin said. “I had a lot of faith that dad was going to be OK.”

Biesold kept her phone on speaker so dispatchers could guide them through CPR.

“I thought he was dead. He looked to me like he was gone,” she said.

Dispatchers gave instructions as the troop worked to revive Lee.

After nine minutes, the ambulance arrived. EMTs began their work, and before they left, they gave the troop a glimmer of hope.

“They came over and said to us just before they left, ‘He has a pulse and he’s breathing normally,’” Johnson said.

Boy Scout Troop 1916 and some of their parents in a photo taken during ride before collapse (Courtesy Verena Biesold) Courtesy Verena Biesold Boy Scout Troop 1916 and some of their parents in a photo taken during ride before collapse (Courtesy Verena Biesold) Courtesy Verena Biesold Laurent Lee spent days in the hospital after going into cardiac arrest while on a bike ride with his son and his Boy Scouts troop. (Courtesy Laurent Lee) Courtesy Laurent Lee Laurent Lee calls the kids in his Boy Scouts troop his "guardian angels." (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo Lee credits several factors for his recovery: the troop's quick action, the fact that he collapsed near a road and not deep in the woods, and that he was wearing a helmet when he fell. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo

‘It’s so surreal’

After several days in the hospital, including time spent in the ICU, Laurent miraculously made a full recovery. He credits several factors: the troop’s quick action, the fact that he collapsed near a road and not deep in the woods, and that he was wearing a helmet when he fell. He also praised the first responders and medical staff at Inova Hospital for bringing him back — what his son Davin now calls “Dad 2.0.”

“Talk about all the stars lining up for me to survive this! It’s just every single thing,” Laurent said.

Six months later, the troop returned to Laurel Hill Park.

Davin said he’s thankful for the group of Scout leaders and parents, especially his fellow Scouts, Raphael and Avi.

“We’re just really thankful to the Scouts for saving dad,” Davin said.

Standing near the spot where he collapsed, Laurent thanked the group he calls his guardian angels who lived up to the Scout motto: Be prepared.

“Without them, of course, I wouldn’t be here,” he said.

He said there’s now an even deeper bond between his family and this group.

“I can never repay the team here who saved me. … I hope I get an opportunity to help others like this,” Laurent said.

After his heart attack, doctors told Laurent he had a 90% blockage in one of his arteries — something he said could have been caught earlier if he’d paid closer attention to his health.

“That’s one of the key messages that I have for everyone: Get checked, stay on top (of your health) and never take anything for granted,” he said.

He also plans to get CPR certified himself so he can be ready to help someone else.

“So that we can all jump in there (during) those critical early minutes,” Laurent said.

