Virginia’s health department investigates another measles exposure at Dulles Airport

The Virginia Department of Health has been notified of a confirmed case of measles at Dulles International Airport on Aug. 12.

The patient is from another state, the VDH said in a Tuesday news release.

Health officials are coordinating an effort to identify people who might have been exposed, including contacting potentially exposed passengers on specific flights.

Listed below is the date, time and location of the potential exposure site:

Dulles International Airport (IAD) on Tuesday, Aug. 12: in the main terminal, at the TSA security checkpoint, in Concourse B, and on transportation from the main terminal to Concourse B between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The potential exposure is one of several involving travelers through Virginia this year. The state has also seen three confirmed cases among Virginia residents.

Measles is a highly contagious illness that can spread easily through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes, according to the VDH. Measles symptoms usually appear in two stages. In the first stage, most people have a fever of greater than 101 degrees, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a cough.

The early symptoms usually start seven to 14 days after being exposed. The second stage starts three to five days after symptoms start, when a rash begins to appear on the face and spreads to the rest of the body. People with measles are contagious from four days before the rash appears through four days after the rash appeared.

For the latest information on measles cases and exposures in Virginia, visit the VDH Measles website.

To check your immunization status, call your healthcare provider or request your vaccination records using the VDH Immunization Record Request Form. Virginia residents with additional questions about their potential exposure can email epi_response@vdh.virginia.gov or contact your local health department.

For more information about measles, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/measles/.