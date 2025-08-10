Two-alarm fire damages townhouses in Manassas

Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire Saturday night in the Heritage Crossing townhouse community in Manassas, Virginia.

One person was injured and at least five displaced in a Saturday night blaze that damaged two townhouses in Manassas.

An Aug. 9, 2025 on Whitemoss Drive in Manassas left two townhouses damaged.

Prince William County fire and rescue

At 8:26 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 9000 block of Whitemoss Drive for multiple reports of a townhome on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene with heavy fire in the rear rapidly extending into the structure, Prince William County fire and rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said in a news release.

A second alarm was dispatched to assist the initial units.

All occupants had safely evacuated, but one adult was taken to a nearby medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries, Smolsky said.

The home where the fire started and an adjoining home sustained damage and were declared unsafe to occupy by county building officials.

No other units were damaged.

At least five adults were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The Fire Marshal’s was at the scene this morning to determine the cause of the fire.