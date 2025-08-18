Thousands of kids in Fairfax, Prince William Co. return to class

Summer is officially over for tens of thousands of Northern Virginia students as many are returning to the classroom for the new school year.

Monday marks the first day of school for both Fairfax and Prince William counties, the state’s two largest school districts.

When middle and high school students arrive on campus each morning in Fairfax County, they’ll have to walk through weapons detectors. The division launched a pilot program last spring, putting the technology at different high school campuses on various days.

Calls for stronger security measures became stronger after a stabbing at West Potomac High School in April. Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid recently told families the software will be in all middle and high schools by this fall.

Middle and high school teachers in Fairfax will be using a new grading policy, as new cellphone rules will be put in place. High schoolers won’t be able to use their cellphones in between classes, but they’ll have to be stored away except for during lunch.

Elementary and middle schoolers with phones will have to put them away for the entire school day.

Instead of early release Mondays for Fairfax elementary school students, those days will fall on Wednesday this year. There will be eight early release days throughout the school year, allowing teachers sufficient planning time.

The district switched days this year in response to scheduling challenges that resulted from Monday holidays.

New career-based programs for Prince William Co. students

As for Prince William County Public Schools, it’s opening the 2025-2026 school year with new technology for middle school students, a new cellphone policy, two medical-based career certification programs, and a focus on providing a positive learning environment for students.

With 100 schools and programs, PWCPS is expecting almost 90,000 students this year, 13,000 full-time employees, and no bus driver vacancies.

Starting this year, all middle schools have new iPads for students. Occoquan Elementary School is on track to become the county’s first net-zero school, opening this winter.

The school system said it’s continuing to prioritize a positive climate and culture in schools. Each middle and high school will have a dean of students to support school leaders in maintaining consistency across all schools.

A division-wide, cellphone-free policy is in place: In elementary school, devices must be off and stored away all day. Dual-purpose watches can be worn, but cellular features must be turned off.

For middle and high schools, devices must be off and away during the bell-to-bell day, but can be used before and after school. Exceptions can be made for students with IEPs, 50 plans, or safety plans.

New Pharmacy Technician and EMT programs in Prince William Co.

Starting Monday, as part of its Career and Technical Education curriculum, the school system is offering a pharmacy technician program at Freedom High School, and new emergency medical technician programs at Unity Reed and Brentsville District High School.

“Pharmacy techs are in high demand,” said Jessica Doiron, administrative coordinator for specialty programs at Freedom High School. “It’s a medical-based industry, and we have a lot of students who are very interested in medical fields.”

The four-year program of study includes Introduction of Health and Medical Sciences, Medical Terminology, Pharmacy Technician 1 and Pharmacy Technician 2.

“By their senior year, they will have to spend some clinical hours in a pharmacy,” said Doiron. “We have community partners, like CVS, where our students will actually gain hands-on experience.”

Doiron said students who finish the program can earn a certificate that would allow them to work in a pharmacy. If a student wanted to further their education, they could continue into college and ultimately become a Doctor of Pharmacy.

Also new this year, 11th and 12th grade students at Unity Reed and Brentsville District High School can get a hands-on introduction to a career as an EMT.

According to PWCPS, “Students explore and apply the fundamentals of emergency medical services (EMS), anatomy, physiology, and medical terminology while demonstrating skills in assessing and managing patient care, including the understanding of medical emergencies, trauma, shock, and resuscitation.”

“There are opportunities, careers that exist out there that you can actually start, right out of high school,” said Doiron. “And that’s extremely important to a lot of our students.”

