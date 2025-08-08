Ramp, lane closures this weekend near Dulles Toll Road and I-495 interchange

If you're driving in Virginia this weekend, make sure you pay attention to lane and ramp closures for construction on the Dulles Toll Road Interchange.

The work is part of the I-495 Express Lanes Northern Extension, or 495 NEXT project, which is adding two-and-a-half miles of express lanes on I-495 from just past the Dulles Corridor Interchange to the George Washington Memorial Parkway near the American Legion Bridge.

Starting 10 p.m. Friday until about 5 a.m. Monday, construction will close the right lane on northbound I-495 in Virginia for approximately one-quarter mile from the merge point at Exit 18 (eastbound Dulles Toll Road/Dulles Airport Access Highway to northbound I-495, mile marker 45.4) to near the Lewinsville Road Bridge in McLean.

The Exit 18 ramp will be closed as well from westbound Dulles Toll Road to northbound I-495.

The ramp and lane closures are “needed for crews to complete ramp reconstruction work at the Exit 18 ramp,” according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

On the impacted area of I-495, there will be three lanes still open to traffic.

There will be a detour in place for those traveling through the area including:

One-third of a mile before the closed ramp, take Exit 19A for southbound Route 123/Dolley Madison Boulevard.

Proceeding on southbound Route 123 for approximately two-thirds of a mile, then taking the on-ramp to northbound I-495.

Find the latest construction information on this project and more at 495next.vdot.virginia.gov.

