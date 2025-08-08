Ramp, lane closures this weekend near Dulles Toll Road and I-495 interchange

If you’re driving in Virginia this weekend, make sure you pay attention to lane and ramp closures for construction at the Dulles Toll Road and I-495 interchange.
The work is part of the I-495 Express Lanes Northern Extension, or 495 NEXT project, which is adding two-and-a-half miles of express lanes on I-495 from just past the Dulles Corridor Interchange to the George Washington Memorial Parkway near the American Legion Bridge.
Starting 10 p.m. Friday until about 5 a.m. Monday, construction will close the right lane on northbound I-495 in Virginia for approximately one-quarter mile from the merge point at Exit 18 (eastbound Dulles Toll Road/Dulles Airport Access Highway to northbound I-495, mile marker 45.4) to near the Lewinsville Road Bridge in McLean.
The Exit 18 ramp will be closed as well from westbound Dulles Toll Road to northbound I-495.
The ramp and lane closures are “needed for crews to complete ramp reconstruction work at the Exit 18 ramp,” according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Transportation.
On the impacted area of I-495, there will be three lanes still open to traffic.
There will be a detour in place for those traveling through the area including:
- One-third of a mile before the closed ramp, take Exit 19A for southbound Route 123/Dolley Madison Boulevard.
- Proceeding on southbound Route 123 for approximately two-thirds of a mile, then taking the on-ramp to northbound I-495.
Find the latest construction information on this project and more at 495next.vdot.virginia.gov.
