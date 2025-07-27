I-495 construction lane closures to impact Virginia, Maryland traffic

Several lane changes on Interstate 495 will impact traffic patterns on Virginia and Maryland this week, and could cause delays for drivers through Aug. 2.

Several lane changes on Interstate 495 will impact traffic patterns on Virginia and Maryland this week, and could cause delays for drivers through Aug. 2.

The lane closures and traffic changes come as part of the I-495 Express Lanes Northern Extension (495 NEXT) project corridor, which is seeking to add approximately 3 miles’ worth of lanes from the interstate and Dulles Toll Road interchange toward the vicinity of the American Legion Bridge.

For Sunday, closures will take effect from Cabin John Parkway to the American Legion Bridge on both the northbound and southbound sections of I-495 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for sign work. A triple left lane closure will be in effect on the southbound lanes, whereas a single left lane closure will occur for northbound traffic in that area.

Additionally, on both the Outer and Inner Loops between the Dulles Toll Road and George Washington Memorial Parkway, mobile lane closures will run from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. for maintenance work.

Some of the latest changes started on Wednesday and ran from Georgetown Pike to midway between Old Dominion Drive and Lewinsville Road.

Traffic closures to expect this week:

I-495 north and south: Daytime single lane and shoulder closures, as well as multilane closures at night from the Dulles Toll Road to BW Parkway and the American Legion Bridge.

Live Oak Drive: Daytime flagging operations, including extended daytime hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., for paving and utility work.

Balls Hill Road: Daytime flagging operations for sidewalk and slope protection work.

Dulles Toll Road and Dulles Airport Access Highway: Daytime single lane closures and nighttime single and multilane closures for cabling work.

For a complete list of closures, visit 511.vdot.virginia.gov.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.