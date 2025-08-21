Father of Va. man charged in deadly shooting of teen reportedly filming TikTok prank says son’s arrest is unfair

It was previously reported Michael Bosworth Jr. was making a TikTok documenting a ding-dong ditch prank when he was shot and killed.

The father of a Spotsylvania County, Virginia, man, who was charged with killing a teenager in May, is speaking out, saying his son was unfairly charged and that race played a role in his arrest.

Tyler Chase Butler, 27, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and malicious wounding, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said in a press release it received a call at around 3 a.m. Saturday, May 3, near McKenzie Lane in Fredericksburg for a reported home burglary, during which a resident had fired shots. Deputies found two people shot and a third person uninjured when they arrived.

Michael Bosworth Jr., 18, was taken to the hospital where he later died. A second person, who authorities described as a juvenile, was treated for minor injuries.

The Fredericksburg Free Press previously reported Bosworth was making a TikTok documenting a ding-dong ditch prank, when he was shot and killed by a homeowner. Butler was arrested days after the incident occurred. He’s being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Tyler’s dad, Jeffrey, said he believes his son was unfairly arrested and that his son was protecting himself and his mother, who was also home during the incident.

“Anytime someone is sleeping in their bed and they wake up to noises like that, and somebody kicking and banging on their door, we have every right to protect ourselves, and it was him and his mom home, and he protected his life and his mom’s life,” he said.

Jeffrey said his son was not aware that they were possibly doing a TikTok challenge because they were in his backyard and had on masks.

WTOP’s news partners at 7News obtained the search warrant for two of the juveniles’ cellphones, which revealed they “had done this at a few homes,” but after trying to carry out the same prank at Butler’s home, they “ran and were trying to hide at the time the shooting began.”

Jeffrey also said he believes race played a role in his son’s arrest.

“I love all races of people, but had my son been a white person and the person that succumbed to his injuries had been Black, I believe — I strongly believe — that he would not have been arrested,” he said.

In response to his comments about race, Major Elizabeth Scott, a spokesperson with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, said she can state with complete confidence that this is absolutely not true and sends a harmful and misleading message.

“A team of highly experienced investigators was assigned to this case, and all evidence was thoroughly reviewed and submitted to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. The charges sought against Mr. Butler were fully supported and completely justified,” Scott said.

Jeffrey reached out to WTOP when he heard about two teens in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, who are now facing charges after kicking in the door of a home. Police believe they were possibly participating in the TikTok challenge.

“I think it’s crazy that these individuals are out here trying to play a game like that. If that is a game that is being played, I believe that game would be played on your front door, not your back door,” Jeffrey said.

