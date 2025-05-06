Virginia man charged in deadly shooting of teen reportedly filming TikTok prank

A teenager was killed and another person was wounded after they were shot in Spotsylvania County in Virginia.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s office said Tyler Chase Butler, 27, of Spotsylvania County, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and malicious wounding, among other weapons related charges.

The sheriff’s office said in a release Tuesday it got a call on Saturday around 3 a.m. in the area of McKenzie Lane for a report of a home burglary where a resident had fired shots. Deputies arrived to find two people had been shot and a third person unharmed.

Michael Bosworth Jr., 18, was taken to the hospital where he later died. A second person, who authorities described as a “juvenile,” was treated for minor injuries and another juvenile was unharmed, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Fredericksburg Free Press reported that Bosworth, a senior at Massaponax High School, was making a TikTok video to document a ding-dong ditch prank when he was shot and killed by a homeowner.

WTOP’s partners at 7News obtained the search warrant for two of the juveniles’ cellphones, which revealed they “had done this at a few homes,” but after trying to carry out the same prank at Butler’s home, they “ran and were trying to hide at the time the shooting began.”

