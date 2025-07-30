Payday in Manassas? Proposal suggests doubling salaries for mayor, city council

The mayor of Manassas, Virginia, and the city’s councilmembers could have their city salaries more than doubled under a new proposal introduced Monday night.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, City Manager Steve Burke presented an ordinance that would increase the annual salaries of the mayor and councilmembers to $42,000 and $40,000, respectively. That would be up from a rate of $20,000 and $18,000, which went into effect in July 2023.

If approved – the City Council will revisit the item in September – the new rate would go into effect on July 1, 2027.

In presenting the plan, Burke said a city with a population of 35,000 to 75,000 should typically have a salary of $37,000 for the mayor and $34,000 for council. But given the city’s charter doesn’t note a maximum pay limit, the council could vote to go higher.

Manassas has a population of roughly 42,500.

“Looking at some of the surrounding communities, the salaries for council are incomparable,” Burke said. “They do range from anywhere from $11,500 for Manassas Park, $34,000 for Charlottesville and $68,000 for Alexandria.”

City residents spoke to the presentation Monday night, with Gretchen Almstead supporting the pay raise.

“Clearly, nobody goes into community service for money or to make money, not at least on a local level,” Almstead said. “Enhanced salary would make the role more attractive to potential public servants … The average household income, according to the stats for Manassas, is currently $115,000, so we got a long way to go to get anywhere close to what would be fair compensation.”

Most members of Manassas City Council have additional jobs beyond their public roles.

Almstead was the only resident who spoke in support.

Helen Zurita, a well-known community member active in various charitable efforts, said she was “livid” about the potential pay bump.

“Half of you were at the Prince William Hunger Free event yesterday, and I thought my council cared … but then I see that my council wants a raise when the city is suffering,” Zurita said. “This shouldn’t be on your agenda … Have a heart, if you really are in this seat to have a heart for the people, get this off your agenda until we can change Washington.”

Lynn Forkell Greene, who served on City Council for 14 months after a 2021 special election victory, also railed against the proposal.

“I did not run for a career here. I ran to give back to my community,” Green said. “Now you’re just getting greedy. This is greed, point blank.”

Neither Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger nor the council spoke to the pay proposal Monday night.