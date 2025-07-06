Actors Theater in Manassas presents immersive experience of ‘Cabaret’

The Actors Theatre at the ARTfactory in Virginia is inviting audiences to experience “Cabaret” like never before with cabaret-style table seating, vintage ambiance and more.

The Actors Theatre at the ARTfactory in Manassas is inviting audiences to experience “Cabaret” like never before this month – with the entire theatre in Manassas transformed into the legendary Kit Kat Club, complete with cabaret-style table seating, vintage ambiance and a menu of wine and artisanal charcuterie available during performances.

Set in the seedy, seductive nightlife of 1931 Berlin, “Cabaret” follows the story of the enigmatic Emcee (Chris Maulden), the captivating singer Sally Bowles (Mel Gumina) and an American writer, Cliff Bradshaw (Joshua Mutterperl), drawn into the decadent underworld of the Kit Kat Club on the brink of political upheaval.

This immersive production blurs the line between performer and audience, surrounding audience members with the music, movement and tension of a world teetering on the edge.

At the heart of “Cabaret” is its unforgettable score by John Kander and Fred Ebb, featuring iconic songs like “Willkommen,” “Maybe This Time” and the haunting title number “Cabaret.”

The bold, brassy and often bittersweet tunes capture both the seductive glamour of the nightclub and the darker truths hiding beneath its glittering surface. With a live band setting the tone just steps from attendees’ tables, every note will draw them deeper into the world of the show.

Additionally, the Wind River Theater at the ARTfactory will be transformed into a 1930s Berlin nightclub with the option of exclusive table seating and onsite wine and charcuterie service. Transforming the Wind River Theater into the Kit Kat Club brings audience members directly into the story, not just emotionally, but physically.

Directed by Kimberly Kemp, the cast includes: