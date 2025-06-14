Va. man arrested after driving into crowd of pedestrians leaving protest

A man was arrested after driving into a crowd of people after a protest in Culpeper, Virginia, on Saturday.

A protest in Culpeper, Virginia, ended in the arrest of a man who drove through a crowd of pedestrians.

Joseph R. Checklick Jr., 21, was arrested on a charge of reckless driving Saturday, the Culpeper Police Department said.

As participants were leaving the area of 801 James Madison Highway, police said they saw an SUV drive recklessly through a crowd of pedestrians.

Police said in a news release that Checklick “intentionally accelerated his vehicle into the dispersing crowd, striking at least one person with his vehicle.”

No injuries have been reported to law enforcement at this time, and police have not identified the person who was struck.

Checklick appeared before a judge and is currently being held without bond in the Culpeper County jail.

This is an ongoing investigation and police ask anyone with information to call 540-829-5530 or submit an anonymous tip to Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300.

Below is a map of the location where the incident took place:

