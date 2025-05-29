Walking and biking trail from Manassas to Alexandria? Officials commission study

A study is underway to determine the feasibility of installing a bike and pedestrian trail from Manassas into Fairfax County with a so-called “Rail With Trail” project.

The city of Manassas has partnered with Manassas Park and Prince William County to commission a feasibility study that will determine the cost of setting a three-mile section of trail adjacent to the Virginia Railway Express’ Manassas line starting in the city’s downtown.

Manassas contributed $88,600 to the project while both Manassas Park and Prince William County contributed $90,000, which was used to acquire the services of Kimley-Horn & Associates, Inc. to perform the study.

The proposed trail section would run adjacent to the Virginia Railway Express Manassas Line between downtown Manassas and the Bull Run Trail in Fairfax County. The project is considered Phase 1 of the “VRE Manassas Line Trail: Landmark to City of Manassas” in the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority’s Long-Range Transportation Plan known as TransActionEditSign.

Investment in the study is a pivot by the localities after being denied funding by the Active Transportation Infrastructure Investment Program, a grant program created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by then-President Joseph Biden in November 2021.

Run by the U.S. Department of Transportation, the program seeks to grant funding to projects that will provide safe and connected active transportation facilities in active transportation networks or transportation spines. The trio of localities applied for the grant in June 2024 but were informed that the project was denied funding in January.

According to Chloe Delhomme, senior planner for the city of Manassas, the project was submitted to the program among 352 applications nationwide, and only 15 were selected among a competitive field.

“If the [Kimley-Horn] study determines that the project is feasible, a cost estimate will be developed for full design and construction, and funding will be sought,” said Delhomme.

The second phase of the trail project would be between Bull Run Trail in Fairfax County and Landmark in the city of Alexandria, which if completed would encompass more than 20 miles and connect five jurisdictions in Northern Virginia.

As part of the study, Kimley-Horn will also create concepts for up to three alternative alignments of the trail and determine cost estimates for the project.

According to the proposal to Prince William County from Kimley-Horn, the study is estimated to take five months to complete.

Local advocates

Charlie Grymes, board member of the Greater Prince William County Trails Coalition, said convincing the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority to fund the project is challenging but not out of the realm of possibility. The project is seeking to receive 70% of funding from the authority.

Grymes said the formula for awarding authority grants prioritizes traffic congestion relief, something the walking and bike trail would do. Grymes said getting the “Rail With Trail” project to rank high enough to earn authority funding will require careful documentation of benefits in the study. He added that obtaining right-of-way would also probably require the longest time for building a trail in an already-developed area.

“Trips taken on trails are an alternative to driving a car, especially as jurisdictions build live-work-play walkable communities [and] ParkCentral develops in Manassas Park,” said Grymes. “A bike/pedestrian connection between two VRE stations in the centers of Manassas and Manassas Park, with an extension to Fairfax County, will reduce vehicle trips.”

Various member organizations of the trails coalition have championed the development of trails that are included within the comprehensive plans of Manassas, Manassas Park and Prince William County since its establishment in 2019.

Among member organizations that have been most vocal in advocating for trails have been Active Prince William and Walk Virginia. The groups have also recommended additional trail segments, such as the trail projects, to create a complete network of connected pathways.

According to Grymes, Walk Virginia in particular has been focused in particular on transportation solutions along the Route 28 corridor.