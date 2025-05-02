Virginia Gold Cup at 100: Still fashionable after all these years

Part horse racing spectacle, part social gathering, part fashion show, the Virginia Gold Cup is the centerpiece to many people's spring in the D.C. area.

If you live or work inside or around the Capital Beltway, you’ve probably heard at least one co-worker over the years mention Virginia Gold Cup — usually with anticipation Friday, and often with a sunburned nose Monday.

“It’s a center for reunions, for classes — high school and college people,” Co-Chairman and Director of Racing Al Griffin told WTOP. “And it’s top-of-the-line steeplechase horse racing too, so it combines a real local flavor and comradery with the best steeplechase racing around.”

Traditionally held the first Saturday in May, Virginia Gold Cup holds its 100th running this weekend, even though the event has been around for over a century.

“Actually, it’s 102 years, because we didn’t run for two years during World War II. So it’s the 100th running,” Griffin said. “All the history’s just flowing back. We’ve had a lot of people that had a horse in the race who have contacted us. The attendance is going to be over the top.”

That’s great news not only for the local economy, but for the horse racing industry.

“Virginia Equine Alliance did a study not too long ago about the effect of an event like this,” Griffin said. “And basically for every horse running, there’s about eight or nine people that make a living. You have the farriers, the feed people, obviously the trainers, the grooms and the exercise riders.”

The future of this all-day event wasn’t always so bright. COVID almost put Virginia Gold Cup on hold in 2020, but Griffin and company were able to negotiate one tricky turn.

“You have to remember that this is a business for horse people. We got permission from the state to run the races through the pandemic, but with no spectators. So obviously this was at a great loss, but it kept jobs alive and kept our sport alive,” Griffin said. “It was a gradual comeback. I would tell you that this is really the first year that we’ve had the full gamut of attendees back. We used to average 40,000 and we’ll do that this year for the first time.”

Griffin said those making the drive to Exit 28 on I-66 should arrive early, not just to secure a parking spot.

“You basically want to try to get in the gate by 11 or 11:30 a.m. to get the full flavor of everything that’s going on,” Griffin said. “I would delve into it a little bit, check it out. Come to the paddock, take a look at the horses, get an idea of what that sport is all about. Enjoy the whole gamut of things that are going on that day.”

That includes this year’s dogs racing event that features dachshunds instead of the usual terriers.

For those who enjoy placing wagers, there are opportunities as well as education.

“You’ll have Megan Connolly there, who’s an expert steeplechase horse picker. She’ll be giving the rundowns on the various horses: the favorites, the ones to watch, the long shots before every race,” Griffin said. “We’re licensed under the Virginia Racing Commission, so you can bet on the races, and afterwards if you want to stick around for the rest of the party, we’ll be showing the Kentucky Derby with an opportunity to wager on that as well.”

Most importantly, the fashion front needs to be addressed. Fascinators, fedoras, ascots and sundresses take center stage. Who better to ask which outfit pays off?

“To show, basically a sport shirt and a pair of khakis,” Griffin said. “The place position probably throws a jacket on with that or a spring or summer sport coat. And then when you get to the winning position: you’ve got a tie on, you’ve got a hat, you’ve got your finest sundress on and you’re walking around like a peacock.”

