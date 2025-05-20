Part of GW Parkway remains closed as storm cleanup continues, roadway to be reopened on Wednesday

A section of the George Washington Memorial Parkway remains closed Monday after storms toppled trees across the D.C. region.

A 2.5-mile section of the George Washington Memorial Parkway remains closed Monday after storms toppled trees across the D.C. region.

The closures are between Belle View Boulevard and Alexandria Avenue as work continues to remove the tree debris.

U.S. Park Police have not said when the roadway will be reopened.

Park Police officials told WTOP’s Traffic Center on Tuesday that plans are to reopen the roadway by Wednesday. Initially, the National Park Service claimed the road would be closed at least through the Tuesday morning commute.

“Our top priority is public safety,” said Jennifer Madello, superintendent of the George Washington Memorial Parkway, in a news release from the National Park Service. “We appreciate the public’s patience as we respond to the storm’s impacts and ensure the area is safe for travel.”

Last Friday, a fast-moving storm passed through the D.C. region, toppling about 15 trees across the parkway and damaging dozens more, according to the National Park Service.

One of the trees fell on a vehicle on the George Washington Memorial Parkway near Morningside Lane in Fairfax County, Virginia, killing a person.

A woman was also killed in another part of Fairfax County, after a tree struck her car between Manor Drive and Pole Road in the Woodlawn area.

Below is a map of the closure:

WTOP’s Kay Perkins contributed to this report.

