2 rescued while ‘clinging to a tree’ in the middle of Potomac River near waterfall edge

Two people were found clinging to a tree in the middle of the Potomac River, near the edge of a waterfall, after being separated from their small boat Saturday, according to officials.

Pete Piringer, with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, told WTOP that multiple agencies from Maryland and Virginia responded Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to the area of Katie Island around 5:30 p.m. after two people were swept away from a “jon” boat.

They were treated on scene for minor injuries. Piringer said their boat has been lost downstream.

The water levels of the Potomac River were above normal and currents were strong after the recent storms in the D.C. area, which killed two people in Fairfax County and knocked out power for thousands of residents.

Ahead of the Memorial Day holiday, Piringer said his department has been raising awareness about the potentially treacherous water conditions in the Potomac River and Great Falls through its outreach program.

Wading and swimming are illegal in parts of the river, with obstacles such as debris, boulders and uprooted trees making the waters dangerous at times, according to Montgomery County Fire and EMS.

