Virginia public schools face uncertainty due to federal government changes

Parents, educators and school officials in Virginia are bracing for the impact of sweeping federal education cuts under President Donald Trump’s administration.

The administration’s decisions have raised pressing questions about whether Virginia’s schools have the resources to support students adequately. Among the concerns is a proposal to shift certain education offices — such as special education — into other agencies like Health and Human Services.

“I think that the lack of vision here around what’s being cut is really problematic for our communities,” Virginia PTA President Jenna Alexander said in an interview with The Mercury.

In recent months, the administration has aggressively restructured federal agencies, slashing budgets and eliminating positions — nearly half of the jobs at the U.S. Department of Education. Established in 1979, the department was tasked with ensuring equal educational opportunity and supporting schools, teachers and research to improve learning outcomes.

Scott Brabrand, executive director of the Virginia Association of School Superintendents, said his organization is closely monitoring how the job cuts will affect funding for schools across the commonwealth.

“What we are monitoring very closely and very concerned about is the continuation of all the Title funds … as well as the IDEA funds that support special education students and students with disabilities,” Brabrand said. “We are very concerned about the impact on those funds and we need to see those funds maintained.”

Virginia education leaders are particularly raising alarms over how potential funding cuts and the department’s dismantling are tied to conservative plans laid out in Project 2025. The proposal, which would shift control of education funding and oversight to states like Virginia, has sparked concern over whether local agencies can handle the workload — especially in areas like special education.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., has echoed these concerns, warning that the Virginia Department of Education is not equipped to take on the responsibilities of a dismantled federal education agency — particularly when it comes to special education.

“No. I don’t believe the Virginia DOE is set up to do that and the Virginia DOE can do that,” Kaine said during a March 6 call with reporters.

Amid the uncertainty, a dozen education leaders have urged Secretary of Education Linda McMahon to distribute federal dollars through block grants rather than funding streams with strict spending requirements. They argue that giving states more flexibility would help address issues like rural school funding, achievement gaps, and workforce readiness.

“By reducing federal constraints on funding streams, (state educational agencies) can more effectively address their unique challenges, such as rural school support, achievement gaps, and workforce alignment,” the letter to McMahon reads.

But not everyone is convinced. Critics, including Alexander, warn that the plan appears to come with little accountability, making it unclear whether the funds will actually reach the students and schools that need them most.

“That’s what all of these (workers) that ultimately got laid off we’re doing, (which) was making sure that the money was being used as it should be to improve academic performance,” Alexander said.

School accountability measure

Virginia high schools are scrambling to administer a career readiness exam after an executive order from Trump effectively suspended the tests. The order, aimed at cutting “non-essential” travel for Department of Defense civilian employees, has disrupted the administration of the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB), a crucial tool for assessing students’ academic and occupational potential — particularly for those considering military careers.

Under the state’s new accountability system, schools must demonstrate how well they prepare students for life after high school. ASVAB results are one of the measures used to determine school accreditation, putting additional pressure on educators to find a solution before spring break and statewide assessments begin.

“If we lose an opportunity to to take this with our students, to take this assessment, it also negatively impacts the accountability of and possibly the ratings of a high school,” said Shawn DeRose, principal at Annandale High School in Fairfax County and president of the Virginia Association of Secondary School Principals (VASSP).

Virginia school leaders are now scrambling to reschedule the exams. Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons assured members of the Virginia Association of Secondary School Principals last week that the situation is a “pause” rather than a full cancellation, adding that the Virginia Department of Education is in communication with the federal government about the changes.

She also encouraged principals to contact her directly if they face additional hurdles.

“I think the Virginia Department of Education is doing its due diligence in terms of trying to work with principals and figure this out,” said Northumberland County High School Principal Travis Burns.

At Northumberland High, nearly 200 students were scheduled to take the ASVAB. As of Friday, the exam had been rescheduled for Tuesday.

Classroom support

With federal proposals slipping away, Virginia schools may soon have to cover the cost of a critical web-based tool that tracks student progress. The Virginia Visualization and Analytics Solution (VVAAS) — designed to analyze state assessment data, compare students performance across groups, and guide curriculum decisions — could lose state support as funds are redirected to other education expenses.

The General Assembly, following Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s request, has opted to exclude state funding for VVAAS in the state budget. Lawmakers propose repurposing roughly $5 million — initially provided through pandemic relief funds — toward other public education needs.

With budget negotiations still ongoing, the outcome could change.

Principalship program

A successful pilot program designed to support new and inexperienced principals in Virginia’s at-risk schools has ended, leaving supporters scrambling to secure funding for its continuation. With state funding unavailable and no clear federal support in sight, concerns are mounting over how to sustain efforts to build a stronger pipeline of school leaders.

Launched in November 2023, the program paired 12 retired principals with 24 elementary and high school principals to provide mentorship and guidance. The initiative officially ended in February, despite praise for its impact.

“It was an extremely successful program,” said VASSP Chief Executive Officer Randy Barrack, who hopes it will continue.

Nationally, 80% of public school principals remained at the same school in 2020-21, while the remaining 20% transferred or left the profession, according to National Center for Education Statistics data. However, principal turnover has accelerated in recent years, particularly after the pandemic, with Fairfax County seeing dozens of departures due to burnout and the pressures of overcoming learning loss, WTOP reported.

The initiative, originally financed using Title II funds, now faces an uncertain future as federal education dollars come under threat.

Krista Barton-Arnold, executive director for Virginia Association of Elementary School Principals, highlighted the program’s value in supporting new school leaders by connecting them with recently retired principals.

“In this year alone, it’s been funded by Title II, and Title II is on the chopping block with everything that’s happening nationally,” Barton-Arnold said. “So that’s one huge impact [for the program].”

Youngkin proposed state funding to keep the program running, but lawmakers did not include it in their budget amendments.

If no funding solution emerges, the mentorship program could be scrapped entirely — leaving Virginia’s newest school leaders without critical guidance at a time when principal turnover remains high nationally.

