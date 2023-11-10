Why are dozens of principals leaving Fairfax Co. schools?

Dozens of principals have left Fairfax County Public Schools in recent years, according to data obtained by WTOP.

Since the 2020-21 school year, 53 principals have retired or resigned from Virginia’s largest school system, according to data obtained by WTOP through a Freedom of Information Act request. However, some of those who retired only retired from Fairfax County.

Prince George’s County Public Schools, Maryland’s second-largest school system, reported 43 principal retirements and resignations in the last three school years. Loudoun County Public Schools reported nine over that same span.

In addition to pandemic-related burnout, which prompted educators to leave the profession across the country, three former Fairfax Co. principals said their decisions were fueled by growing pressures to overcome learning loss, a disconnect with central school system offices about what they think is happening in schools compared to what’s actually happening, and not feeling that their concerns were addressed by Superintendent Michelle Reid.

They spoke to WTOP on the condition of anonymity, because they accepted jobs in nearby school divisions and aren’t authorized to speak publicly.

In a statement sent to WTOP, the school system said leaders value “the 200 dedicated principals that lead our schools and who work tirelessly to provide exceptional learning environments to each and every student.”

The consequences of longtime principals leaving is significant, with departures sometimes resulting in teachers and other staff members leaving too.

“I just found myself becoming more and more jaded,” one former principal said. “That’s not who I am as a person. It’s not who I am as a leader. It’s not who I definitely want to be as a principal.”

Some of the frustrations, the principals said, were about hiring. The market was competitive, so teachers have options. Last spring, some principals sounded the alarm, explaining they expected to be short staffed and weren’t finding people to interview.

“It seemed like we were very slow to understand that this was a huge and massive problem,” she said.

Another longtime principal, who said she left the county for a job that pays less in a nearby school system, mentioned that human resources told her on a Tuesday that there was a job fair planned for Saturday of the same week. She said it took weeks to get staff members hired — delays that were consequential — because candidates would accept a job elsewhere if they received an offer faster.

The start of the school year was challenging too, she said, because some educational apps, such as the digital hall pass system, didn’t get approved before the first day of school.

She expressed frustration with the grading practices working group which was convened to review the school system’s grading policies. The group had ideas and recommendations, but “nothing much came of that.” The group presented its findings to the school board last November, and the county updated its policy to allow zeros to be given for schoolwork not turned in this year.

“I consistently saw principals being minimized and their voice being like, ‘OK, that’s great, but we’re going to go ahead and do this.’ But yet, we’re the ones on the ground having to implement things,” the principal said.

A different former principal grew frustrated when someone in a central office leadership role last fall expressed frustration at his school’s low test scores. It made teachers feel bad about their performances, he said, and some leaders would stop by classrooms for a few moments and make a quick judgment about the quality of education that was on display. In one case, the principal said, a lesson was singled out as “garbage.”

Among the stressors, he said, was “the constant talk out of two sides of your mouth about ‘we want to be a progressive, innovative district, and you better get those test scores up, and you better not have those achievement gaps.'”

The three former principals all separately expressed frustration with Reid’s leadership, ranging from the fact that they said she didn’t take time to get to know principals to an indecisiveness they witnessed.

“She’s sort of in this cocoon by herself,” one former principal said. “I don’t get the sense that she hears others who are actually doing the work.”

“People feel very nervous to share honest and genuine opinions with her, because they don’t quite know what to expect in terms of how she’ll respond,” another said.

In response to those accusations, the school system said in a statement that Superintendent Reid hosted 24 principal and school-based administrator roundtables last year.

“As part of her commitment to excellence, equity and opportunity, Dr. Reid is resolutely committed to listening to, and addressing, principal concerns as well as celebrating their achievements. Her door is always open to all FCPS staff who may have questions or concerns.”

In Fairfax, there’s a local retirement system, in addition to the state’s system. Once educators reach a particular age with a certain number of years working in the school division, they’re able to retire and become entitled to that funding. One former principal said “there’s a financial piece that is a part of this story, but that financial system has existed for many years,” so it isn’t new.

Another former principal said she had a three years left until she reached the required retirement qualifications and could explore jobs in other counties. She was surprised when a room full of other school leaders who worked within the county for over a decade were excited about the prospect of a change to the county’s policy. But she decided not to wait.

The county said in a statement that discussions about additional pay for principals are ongoing.

Board member Megan McLaughlin said there could be many reasons principals decide to leave Fairfax County, but that data should be reviewed for potential patterns.

“The principals are the cornerstone of what we’re doing here,” McLaughlin said. “They manage and operate our schools. Parents and students and our teachers and staff in the building are relying upon having the best leaders possible.”