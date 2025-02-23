Virginia police arrest 1 suspect after decomposing body is dumped on Woodbridge street

The body, identified as 42-year-old Robert Patrick Hearn, was found in the roadway on Trowbridge Drive. The incident does not appear to be random, police said.

Police have arrested one suspect and are still searching for a second wanted for concealment of a dead body after the decomposed remains of a 42-year-old Annandale man were found Feb. 8 on a street outside Dale City.

The body, identified as 42-year-old Robert Patrick Hearn, was found at 7:17 a.m. in the roadway in the 13200 block of Trowbridge Drive, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.

The remains were taken to the state medical examiner’s office for autopsy to determine cause of death, but Carr said there were no immediate signs of trauma.

“The initial investigation revealed the man died at another location before his remains were moved to the above area,” Carr said.

Detectives identified and obtained arrest warrants for two men they believe were involved in transporting the body, but had been unable to locate them.

On Feb. 20, Maurice Jermaine Waller, 54, of the 14600 block of Fox Glove Court was arrested and charged with concealment of a dead body, Carr said. He was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.

Detectives are still searching for Jonathan Alberto Aguilar, 21, of the 4500 block of Hazelton Drive in Dale City, who is wanted for the same charge, police said.

The incident does not appear to be random, police said.