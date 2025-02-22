Police: Fairfax Co. man arrested in Florida after alleged attack on mother of his 13-day-old child

A Fairfax County, Virginia, man has been arrested in Florida after he attacked the mother of his child and left his 13-day-old baby in the snow.

A Fairfax County, Virginia, man has been arrested in Florida after authorities say he attacked the mother of his child and left their newborn baby in the snow.

Darvin Flores Caballeros, 20, was arrested Thursday morning in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, according to a news release from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Caballeros is accused of assaulting and strangling the victim during a Feb. 12 incident — the 13-day-old infant was dropped during the fight, according to a police investigation. Caballeros fled the scene before officers arrived, and a good Samaritan found the baby in a pile of snow, officials said.

Police say the mother was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Caballeros was arrested by deputies with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office while leaving an apartment in Santa Rosa Beach around 11 a.m. Thursday. Authorities made a felony stop after confirming that he was in the vehicle, according to the news release.

Caballeros is currently in Florida waiting to be extradited back to Virginia and faces a number of charges, including malicious wounding, strangulation and two counts of child endangerment, according to officials.

